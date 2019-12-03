The Mandalorian es la serie que ha dado vida al bebe de Yoda, de ahora en adelante "baby Yoda". El nuevo fenómeno del Universo “Star Wars” se ha estrenado ya en Estados Unidos y llegará a España en marzo del año que viene.

Uno de los fenómenos que más ha enamorado a los seguidores ha sido el pequeño "baby Yoda", no sólo por su aspecto y sus grandes ojos, también por sus gestos.

Los usuarios no han dejado de compartir en redes sociales imágenes y gif del personaje comparándose con él y con sus familiares.

Ya sabéis, si veis un pequeño Yoda por en vuestras pantallas, la culpable es la nueva serie de The Mandalorian.

