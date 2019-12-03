The Mandalorian es la serie que ha dado vida al bebe de Yoda, de ahora en adelante "baby Yoda". El nuevo fenómeno del Universo “Star Wars” se ha estrenado ya en Estados Unidos y llegará a España en marzo del año que viene.
Uno de los fenómenos que más ha enamorado a los seguidores ha sido el pequeño "baby Yoda", no sólo por su aspecto y sus grandes ojos, también por sus gestos.
Los usuarios no han dejado de compartir en redes sociales imágenes y gif del personaje comparándose con él y con sus familiares.
Ya sabéis, si veis un pequeño Yoda por en vuestras pantallas, la culpable es la nueva serie de The Mandalorian.
Mi madre en reyes con un cola cao viendo como abro regalos pic.twitter.com/RBWRljfpKS
— OP (@lateoriadepola) November 30, 2019
Cuando te despiertas a las 6 los sábados // cuando te despiertas a las 6:45 los lunes. pic.twitter.com/2EztDWAjzY
— Rafa Laguna (@RafaLagoon) December 2, 2019
Cuando ves a los 52 diputados del lado oscuro de la Fuerza sentados en el Congreso.#XIVLegislatura #XIVlegislaturaARV pic.twitter.com/OpcJ36bZhn
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) December 3, 2019
Mi semana explicada con memes de baby yoda. pic.twitter.com/wgMCHHxf0o
— Modesto García (@modesto_garcia) December 2, 2019
cuando estoy apunto de cruzarme con un perrito en la calle, el dueño cambia de dirección y no puedo acercarme a tocarlo pic.twitter.com/pC84NZ6n7j
— vicenta (@kansaita_) November 30, 2019
Cuando tenía 5 años y mi hermano era un bebé y me metía en su parquecillo para jugar con él y mi madre me pillaba y me echaba la bronca. pic.twitter.com/EtPqxnTGFW
— ???????????????? (@IsaMeseguerMrtz) December 2, 2019
Mirando a mi madre cuando regañaba a mi hermano por algo que había hecho yo pic.twitter.com/WWW9rL9dJG
— ???????????????????????????????????????????? (@Julietgh8) November 30, 2019
Yo con 8 años cuando mi madre me abría la ventana por la mañana pic.twitter.com/YctAiRrFUZ
— Tania (@Taniatacaro00) December 2, 2019
Yo con 6 años y mi mochila con dos camisetas diciéndole a mi madre que me iba de casa cuando me enfadaba con ella pic.twitter.com/igKxgXrj0F
— Marc Mos (@marcmos_) December 1, 2019
yo de pequeña cuando acompañaba a mi madre a comprar y me decía que no tocara nada pic.twitter.com/lgLDoY8B8F
— Marina (@2000Cholbi) December 2, 2019
