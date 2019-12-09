Diario Público
Navidad Un belén con Jesús, María y José enjaulados y separados para denunciar el trato de Trump a los migrantes

El niño Jesús, la virgen María y José, enjaulados. Es el impactante belén que una iglesia metodista de Claremont (California) en EEUU ha puesto con ocasión de las fiestas navideñas para denunciar la política migratoria de la administración Trump.

En su cuenta de Facebook, Karen Clark Ristine, la reverenda de esta iglesia ha asegurado que su intención es mostrar a “la familia de refugiados más conocida del mundo, la Sagrada Familia, dando la cara por las familias sin nombre”. En el texto, también invita a preguntarse “¿qué pasaría si esta familia buscara refugio hoy en EEUU? […] Imagina a María y José separados y a Jesús, con apenas dos años, separado de su madre y llevado a un centro de detención donde más de 5.500 niños han pasado sus tres últimos años”.

En enero pasado una auditoría concluyó que la tolerancia cero del presidente Donald Trump separó en la frontera con México a “miles” de niños migrantes de sus familias.

