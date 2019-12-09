El niño Jesús, la virgen María y José, enjaulados. Es el impactante belén que una iglesia metodista de Claremont (California) en EEUU ha puesto con ocasión de las fiestas navideñas para denunciar la política migratoria de la administración Trump.
El belén que ha puesto la Iglesia Metodista de Claremont (California).
Ayudan a refugiados que llegan a EEUU y denuncian la separación de familias en la frontera. pic.twitter.com/Jf6eTrLdhI
— Principia Marsupia (@pmarsupia) December 8, 2019
En su cuenta de Facebook, Karen Clark Ristine, la reverenda de esta iglesia ha asegurado que su intención es mostrar a “la familia de refugiados más conocida del mundo, la Sagrada Familia, dando la cara por las familias sin nombre”. En el texto, también invita a preguntarse “¿qué pasaría si esta familia buscara refugio hoy en EEUU? […] Imagina a María y José separados y a Jesús, con apenas dos años, separado de su madre y llevado a un centro de detención donde más de 5.500 niños han pasado sus tres últimos años”.
En enero pasado una auditoría concluyó que la tolerancia cero del presidente Donald Trump separó en la frontera con México a “miles” de niños migrantes de sus familias.
Esto es del otro lado... pic.twitter.com/RrlJKn29jg
— Victoria Chávez (@Vistacha) December 8, 2019
Si le ponen una bandera de españa, Almeida lo compra.
— ????DoBleGos???? (@DoBleGOS) December 9, 2019
Brutal. Me ha dejado muy impactado.
Ole sus webs.
— Fran Dos Cuatro Dos ???? (@Fran242) December 8, 2019
Vale igual para las fronteras europeas, exactamente lo mismo pasa aquí
— Ester Katty Anna (@EsterRubio2) December 9, 2019
Nos enfrenta a la realidad...
— Catalina Duran (@catalinadurani) December 8, 2019
Caray, se me ha encogido el estómago.
— Laula (@LauraSalvo2) December 9, 2019
