A veces lo más difícil es dar el primer paso, y parece que el caso de Harvey Weinstein es el ejemplo perfecto de esto. Las denuncias por violación y acoso sexual al productor de cine sirvieron para generar el movimiento Me Too, que ha dado la vuelta al mundo para que el feminismo, la igualdad y el respeto hayan conquistado espacios.
La serie creada por Tina Fey, 30 Rock, tiene un sketch que ha sido recuperado por el tuitero Javier P. Martin (@javierpmar) en el que se bromea sobre las entrevistas que Weinstein realizaba a las actrices. La escena la protagoniza Jane Krakowski y ha servido para la reflexión: ¿Cuánta gente sabía lo que pasaba en Hollywood y calló, permitiendo que tantas mujeres sufrieran vejaciones y violaciones?
"En 30 Rock hicieron este chiste en 2012. Cinco años antes de que surgiera el #MeToo y todo Hollywood fingiera que se le caía el monóculo", asegura el tuitero.
En ’30 Rock’ hicieron este chiste en 2012. Cinco años antes de que surgiera el #MeToo y todo Hollywood fingiera que se le caía el monóculo. pic.twitter.com/PjTBximPdr
— Javi P. Martín (@javierpmar) December 13, 2019
En la escena, se puede ver a la actriz decir: "No me asusta nada del show business. Rechacé una relación con Harvey Weinstein al menos en tres ocasiones... de cinco". De este modo, la serie bromea con la extorsión con la que el productor seleccionaba a las actrices.
A colación de este asunto, un tuitero recuerda otra advertencia, esta vez de Courney Love, voz en Hole y mujer de Kurt Cobain.
Hay una entrevista a Courtney Love hace más años todavía en una alfombra roja de unos premkos creo que le preguntan qué le recomendarías a una chica que recién arranca en Hollywood. "si te invita a una fiesta Harvey Weinstein, decile no".
— Mencho (@Adelfaisnotdead) December 13, 2019
https://t.co/WFTdRgnMmC acá está.
— Mencho (@Adelfaisnotdead) December 13, 2019
