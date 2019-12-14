Diario Público
Twitter ¿Cuántos callaron ante Weinstein? La serie que advirtió sobre sus chantajes sexuales cinco años antes de las denuncias

A veces lo más difícil es dar el primer paso, y parece que el caso de Harvey Weinstein es el ejemplo perfecto de esto. Las denuncias por violación y acoso sexual al productor de cine sirvieron para generar el movimiento Me Too, que ha dado la vuelta al mundo para que el feminismo, la igualdad y el respeto hayan conquistado espacios.

La serie creada por Tina Fey, 30 Rock, tiene un sketch que ha sido recuperado por el tuitero Javier P. Martin (@javierpmar) en el que se bromea sobre las entrevistas que Weinstein realizaba a las actrices. La escena la protagoniza Jane Krakowski y ha servido para la reflexión: ¿Cuánta gente sabía lo que pasaba en Hollywood y calló, permitiendo que tantas mujeres sufrieran vejaciones y violaciones?

"En 30 Rock hicieron este chiste en 2012. Cinco años antes de que surgiera el #MeToo y todo Hollywood fingiera que se le caía el monóculo", asegura el tuitero.

En la escena, se puede ver a la actriz decir: "No me asusta nada del show business. Rechacé una relación con Harvey Weinstein al menos en tres ocasiones... de cinco". De este modo, la serie bromea con la extorsión con la que el productor seleccionaba a las actrices.

A colación de este asunto, un tuitero recuerda otra advertencia, esta vez de Courney Love, voz en Hole y mujer de Kurt Cobain.

