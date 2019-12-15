"Cosas buenas del brexit: podremos deportar a James Rhodes, por brasas", pronunciaba un tuitero que intentaba hacerse el gracioso. El asunto, sin embargo. no cuajó como él esperaba, ya que el pianista se metió por medio para darle uno de los zascas más sonados de los últimos días.
"En realidad no puedes. Pero es encantador verte mostrar tu ignorancia. Por curiosidad, ¿por qué no me quieres aquí? ¿Es xenofobia general o algo más específico?", se preguntaba el inglés en un tuit que ha corrido como la pólvora.
En realidad no puedes. Pero es encantador verte mostrar tu ignorancia.
Por curiosidad, ¿por qué no me quieres aquí? ¿Es xenofobia general o algo más específico? ????????♂️ https://t.co/yKtbYZ0Hoi
— James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) December 14, 2019
Las respuestas trataron con mas mimo a Rhodes-
No te vayas nunca, James. A mí me gustaría poder deportar a todos los que han robado la bandera de mi país y la utilizan para pegarles a los que no piensan como ellos.
— Leónidas, Rey de Esparta (@Spartan_Fighter) December 14, 2019
Jajaja. Gracias. Y al menos hoy aprendí una nueva expresión ????
— James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) December 14, 2019
Muy específico. Bravo.
— James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) December 14, 2019
Es pura estulticia, James.
— MacDomhnaigh (@MacDomhnaigh) December 14, 2019
