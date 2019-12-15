Diario Público
Twitter La aplaudida respuesta de James Rhodes a un tuitero que iba de gracioso y acabó escaldado

James Rhodes.- CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ
"Cosas buenas del brexit: podremos deportar a James Rhodes, por brasas", pronunciaba un tuitero que intentaba hacerse el gracioso. El asunto, sin embargo. no cuajó como él esperaba, ya que el pianista se metió por medio para darle uno de los zascas más sonados de los últimos días.

"En realidad no puedes. Pero es encantador verte mostrar tu ignorancia. Por curiosidad, ¿por qué no me quieres aquí? ¿Es xenofobia general o algo más específico?", se preguntaba el inglés en un tuit que ha corrido como la pólvora.

Las respuestas trataron con mas mimo a Rhodes-

