Un ‘reno fascista’ saluda a la gente con «muerte a los rojos» o «viva España» en Viladecans

"Soy Rodolfo y soy un golfo", así se presentaba el aparentemente inocente reno navideño de Viladecans, Barcelona, que fue manipulado para lanzar mensajes fascistas y racistas. Los peatones de esta localidad se quedaban de piedra cuando al pasar por el muñeco, este les empezaba a gritar "muerte a los rojos", "viva España" o "putos moros".

Un usuario de Twitter se hizo pasar por la persona que había "hackeado" el muñeco y su historia se hizo viral llegando a todos los medios y telediarios. Sin embargo, el tuitero asegura que no fue él quien estaba detrás de la broma y apunta a que se trataba de una niña que puso un altavoz dentro del reno y lo controlaba desde el móvil.

El reno llegó a decir "muerte a los rojos", "putos moros", "viva España" y a cantar consignas fascistas durante varias horas sin que las autoridades lo advirtieran.

Pero, por el momento, las autoridades desconocen quién estaba detrás del reno fascista. Y el Ayuntamiento de Viladecans ya ha denunciado los hechos a los Mossos por si constituyera un delito de odio.

En Twitter no han esperado a las investigaciones para crear su propia versión de los hechos y ya apuntan a posibles culpables.

