El PP de Bilbao se niega a brindar con Bildu «en nombre de la democracia»

La Navidad nos congrega a todos forzosamente en torno a comensales que no son precisamente santo de nuestra devoción. En el caso del PP de Bilbao, ese cuñado incómodo con el que no está dispuesto a falsear un brindis amistoso es EH Bildu. Así lo ha probado la portavoz popular en el ayuntamiento de la ciudad, Raquel González, al negarse este viernes a alzar su copa junto al resto de sus homólogos en el consistorio.
Sin embargo, la hemeroteca ha jugado una mala pasada a González, pues solo hace una semana no tuvo reparo alguno en brindar junto a la portavoz de EH Bildu, Jone Goirizelaia, pese a que su partido criticó al PSOE vasco por hacer lo propio. Fotografías de ambos momentos han dejando buena constancia de esta contradicción, tal y como ha recordado en Twitter el periodista de Gara Iñaki Iriondo.
Sin palabras pic.twitter.com/1vGq0Tlgj2
— Iñaki Iriondo ???? (@gara_iiriondo) December 27, 2019
Tras salir a la luz este repentino cambio de opinión, varios tuiteros se han lanzado a buscar una posible explicación al mismo. Algunos aseguran que González "pasa sed en nombre de la democracia y por orden de Madrid" o incluso apuntan a un posible boicot al cava catalán. Otros, han ido más allá afirmando que la seriedad de la popular se debe a haber sido engañada para brindar la pasada semana con una frase recurrente en estas fechas: la última y nos vamos...
???? pic.twitter.com/vRtn1l65p6
— grafismo (@grafismo) December 27, 2019
Hoy Raquel González pasa sed en nombre de la democracia y por orden de Madrid. pic.twitter.com/AzMaHrwn6T
— ɐᴉɹɹɐɥәɹɹә@ ????#ElCrio (@erreharria) December 27, 2019
Ya le vale, haciendo boicot al cava catalán.
— Naizena naiz (@naiznaizena) December 27, 2019
