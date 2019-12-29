Diario Público
Diario Público

Arquitectura hostil La vuelta al mundo de la arquitectura hostil para personas sin techo

Por

Los hay en todos los países del mundo, en todas las ciudades. Los tenemos delante, aunque muchas veces finjamos no verlos. Siempre están ahí, con su manta sucia, sus uñas largas, el botecito con el que piden monedas. A veces llevan un cartelito de cartón en el explican el desenlace fatídico que les ha llevado a vivir en la calle. Son parte del paisaje urbano, aunque siempre molestos a la vista o quizás al pensamiento de una sociedad programada para el éxito, la felicidad y lo agradable. Ellos y ellas nos recuerdan que el mundo es cruel y que los equilibrios de la vida son tan frágiles como despiadados. Quizás por eso nos empeñamos en no verlos, en hacerlos desaparecer, en confinarlos en algún rincón oscuro donde nadie asome la cabeza, pero sin llevarlos a empujones. Basta con hacer hostiles los espacios públicos, dando a entender que ellos no son parte de ese público.

Desde hace décadas, la arquitectura urbana ha desarrollado todo un arsenal pasivo que dificulta o, directamente, impide que las personas sin hogar duerman o permanezcan en según qué espacios, espacios de nadie, pero mucho menos de ellos. Se ponen pinchos de acero en los soportales, piedras en pico bajo los puentes de autopistas, reposabrazos en los largos bancos de los parques y un sinfín de ingeniosos métodos. Desde Toronto, en Canadá, hasta Volgodonsk, en Rusia, el tuitero Chad Loder (@chadloder) nos guían en una particular vuelta al mundo de la arquitectura hostil.

El hilo ha tenido un gran recorrido en las redes y usuarios de todo el mundo también le han hecho llegar los artilugios que su ciudad ha incorporado para borrar a las personas sin hogar del los espacios públicos.

Como todo en este mundo contemporáneo, Los Simpson la caricaturizaron este fenómeno mundial.

Lo último en Tremending