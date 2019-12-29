Los hay en todos los países del mundo, en todas las ciudades. Los tenemos delante, aunque muchas veces finjamos no verlos. Siempre están ahí, con su manta sucia, sus uñas largas, el botecito con el que piden monedas. A veces llevan un cartelito de cartón en el explican el desenlace fatídico que les ha llevado a vivir en la calle. Son parte del paisaje urbano, aunque siempre molestos a la vista o quizás al pensamiento de una sociedad programada para el éxito, la felicidad y lo agradable. Ellos y ellas nos recuerdan que el mundo es cruel y que los equilibrios de la vida son tan frágiles como despiadados. Quizás por eso nos empeñamos en no verlos, en hacerlos desaparecer, en confinarlos en algún rincón oscuro donde nadie asome la cabeza, pero sin llevarlos a empujones. Basta con hacer hostiles los espacios públicos, dando a entender que ellos no son parte de ese público.

Desde hace décadas, la arquitectura urbana ha desarrollado todo un arsenal pasivo que dificulta o, directamente, impide que las personas sin hogar duerman o permanezcan en según qué espacios, espacios de nadie, pero mucho menos de ellos. Se ponen pinchos de acero en los soportales, piedras en pico bajo los puentes de autopistas, reposabrazos en los largos bancos de los parques y un sinfín de ingeniosos métodos. Desde Toronto, en Canadá, hasta Volgodonsk, en Rusia, el tuitero Chad Loder (@chadloder) nos guían en una particular vuelta al mundo de la arquitectura hostil.

"Anti-homeless" hostile architecture, a thread. Toronto. These devices (left) keep homeless people from sleeping on the grates to avoid freezing to death (right). pic.twitter.com/3oxWOLRHJn — Chad Loder (@chadloder) December 28, 2019

Los Angeles. The city calls these "arm-rests". More homeless people die from hypothermia in Los Angeles than in New York or San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/GwgIHtTaDL — Chad Loder (@chadloder) December 28, 2019

Tokyo. This tubular bench (left) gets burning hot in the summer and freezing cold in the winter. Short benches (right) are also common. pic.twitter.com/3wWwupUzhi — Chad Loder (@chadloder) December 28, 2019

Seattle. Police cleared a homeless encampment from under this Highway 99 bridge, then installed unnecessary bike racks. pic.twitter.com/jrctrRCLL7 — Chad Loder (@chadloder) December 28, 2019

Florida. FSU claims these slanted benches at campus bus stops are designed to "save space." pic.twitter.com/f9Ykss3Ocv — Chad Loder (@chadloder) December 28, 2019

Boston. These anti-homeless spikes were installed under a bridge in Arlington, then removed after public protest. pic.twitter.com/fLcvIlZc80 — Chad Loder (@chadloder) December 28, 2019

There is so much #HostileArchitecture out there that it has its own hashtag. https://t.co/vCryqVy4NH — Chad Loder (@chadloder) December 28, 2019

Paris. Metal poles (left) to keep homeless people from seeking shelter. People become hackers (right) out of necessity. pic.twitter.com/htCWXDWmjP — Chad Loder (@chadloder) December 28, 2019

Russia. This bench in Volgodonsk gets folded up and locked at night. pic.twitter.com/an8aLyIRyo — Chad Loder (@chadloder) December 28, 2019

The lengths to which progressive, liberal neighborhoods go to disguise their anti-homeless architecture can make your head explode with cognitive dissonance. pic.twitter.com/asebDwbvbY — Chad Loder (@chadloder) December 28, 2019

El hilo ha tenido un gran recorrido en las redes y usuarios de todo el mundo también le han hecho llegar los artilugios que su ciudad ha incorporado para borrar a las personas sin hogar del los espacios públicos.

Paris metro seats, they have been changed in all the stations for 10 years now, for that exact purpose pic.twitter.com/fzuGCdbIHA — (*args, **kwargs) (@numer041) December 29, 2019

Como todo en este mundo contemporáneo, Los Simpson la caricaturizaron este fenómeno mundial.