Patri Guerrero, una militate de Vox muy conocida por sus publicaciones en redes sociales y muy activa en el área joven de Baleares, ha desatado la polémica tras afirmar en Twitter que prefiere un gobierno fascista antes que "un gobierno comunista".

Todo empezó cuando la joven felicitó el año de esta manera: "Siento amargaros la noche, pero os recuerdo que empezamos el año con un gobierno comunista".

Este mensaje desató más de mil comentarios y fue entonces cuando una tuitera le preguntó si prefería empezar el año con un gobierno fascista. Guerreo contestó de forma clara y rotunda: "Pues la verdad es que sí".

El mensaje no ha pasado desapercibido y muchos usuarios han comentado la gravedad de sus palabras.

