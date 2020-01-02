Patri Guerrero, una militate de Vox muy conocida por sus publicaciones en redes sociales y muy activa en el área joven de Baleares, ha desatado la polémica tras afirmar en Twitter que prefiere un gobierno fascista antes que "un gobierno comunista".
Todo empezó cuando la joven felicitó el año de esta manera: "Siento amargaros la noche, pero os recuerdo que empezamos el año con un gobierno comunista".
Siento amargaros la noche, pero os recuerdo que empezamos el año con un gobierno comunista
— patri ???????? (@paatri_guerrero) December 31, 2019
Este mensaje desató más de mil comentarios y fue entonces cuando una tuitera le preguntó si prefería empezar el año con un gobierno fascista. Guerreo contestó de forma clara y rotunda: "Pues la verdad es que sí".
Pues la verdad es que sí https://t.co/bJ1x1m78NA
— patri ???????? (@paatri_guerrero) January 1, 2020
El mensaje no ha pasado desapercibido y muchos usuarios han comentado la gravedad de sus palabras.
Esta es la gran victoria de VO卐. Antes, al menos, tenían el pudor de decir que no eran fascistas. De disimular y de contarnos un cuento chino. Ahora lo reconocen sin complejos y hasta con orgullo. No somos conscientes de lo grave que es normalizar esto. Qué descerebrada, Patri.
— uno ⓚ (@modernazi) January 1, 2020
Das miedo.
— Borja Ordóñez (@bortx1997) January 1, 2020
Empieza el año estudiando el fascismo y luego hablamos
— Me cuento 20 (@mecuento20) January 1, 2020
Patri no t pasees
— paula (@pauulaaom) January 1, 2020
A ver, en qué quedamos. Hace unos días decias que no erais fascistas... chica... al menos has empezado el año diciendo la verdad
— Hija de Lilith ♥️???????? (@Lilith_hija) January 1, 2020
