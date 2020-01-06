Diario Público
“La máquina del fango a pleno rendimiento“: ofensiva de los medios de la derecha contra el diputado de Teruel Existe

Varios medios de derechas están afeando al diputado de Teruel Existe, Tomás Guitarte, que consiguiera con su empresa la adjudicación de dos contratos con los gobiernos de Aragón y València en el año 2018. Según El Mundo, la sociedad Alquilab habría ampliado su facturación hasta en medio millón de euros por sendos acuerdos, que se firmaron cerca de un año antes de que Guitarte se convirtiera en diputado. De los mismos hechos se ha hecho eco la cadena Cope.

Precisamente por este motivo, las redes están criticando que varios medios de línea editorial conservadora estén ahora haciéndose eco de estos hechos, que se produjeron antes de que Guitarte entrara en política. La publicación de los mismos coincide con el apoyo de la formación Teruel Existe a la investidura del candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez.

 

En la misma línea han publicado estos hechos medios digitales de la caverna como Ok Diario y Libertad Digital, también levantando la polémica por relacionar la adjudicación por parte de las administraciones valenciana y aragonesa, ambas gestionadas por el PSOE, con el voto favorable del diputado en la inevstidura.

 

 

