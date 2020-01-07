La cabalgata de los Reyes Magos es una cita única cada 5 de enero para muchos niños y niñas. En Terrassa (Barcelona), Melchor no estuvo muy acertado y su actitud ha sido muy criticada por los usuarios.
En varios vídeos subidos a redes sociales se puede ver al primero de los Reyes Magos lanzando "caramelazos", como si fuesen proyectiles, desde su carroza.
El Rey Melchor ayer en la cabalgata de mi ciudad, estoy llorando pic.twitter.com/J2u7SE2fyY
— Ricky (@Rickyexp) January 6, 2020
Esta aparente actitud de enfado se ha hecho viral y, en otro de los vídeos del momento, se puede apreciar cómo parece que algunos asistentes a la cabalgata lanzan los caramelos desde abajo, lo que podría haber causado el enfado de Melchor.
Estaba un poco enfadado, verdad? A mi me los tiro a la cara y casi me deja tuerta pero igual lo amo. pic.twitter.com/RXDvXNKmYe
— Sweet Bussy (@MstaniaL) January 6, 2020
-Quieres caramelos? Toma caramelos.
¿Tú también quieres? Pos toma, joder.
Otro que quiere caramelos. Caramelos, caramelos, caramelos, os entierro en caramelos, josdeputas!!! pic.twitter.com/5YHa8YkO3P
— TodoJingles (@TodoJingles) January 5, 2020
Antes los reyes traían regalos
Ahora traen dolor
— Everything you've buried ???? (@starryxcosmos) January 6, 2020
Melchor no es borde, es contundente
— Natalia☽☪ (@Pansith_) January 6, 2020
