Twitter Melchor enfurecido: un Rey Mago se lía a “caramelazos“ en la cabalgata de Terrassa

La cabalgata de los Reyes Magos es una cita única cada 5 de enero para muchos niños y niñas. En Terrassa (Barcelona), Melchor no estuvo muy acertado y su actitud ha sido muy criticada por los usuarios.

En varios vídeos subidos a redes sociales se puede ver al primero de los Reyes Magos lanzando "caramelazos", como si fuesen proyectiles, desde su carroza.

Esta aparente actitud de enfado se ha hecho viral y, en otro de los vídeos del momento, se puede apreciar cómo parece que algunos asistentes a la cabalgata lanzan los caramelos desde abajo, lo que podría haber causado el enfado de Melchor.

