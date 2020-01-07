Diario Público
Twitter se mofa de la secretaria general del PP en Coruña tras confundir una manifestación españolista en Madrid con Teruel

La secretaria general del PP en Coruña, Rosa Gallego, ha sido el centro de las burlas de cientos de tuiteros tras difundir un tuit cargando contra Pedro Sánchez. En él, se incrusta un vídeo donde se ve una manifestación antigua en la calle Goya de Madrid, pero la diputada no reconoció el lugar y afirmó que era Teruel.

“Teruel existe y habla alto y claro #SanchezTraidor” declaró Gallego junto con un vídeo de una manifestación a favor de la unidad de España en Twitter, sin darse cuenta de que ese vídeo no se había grabado ni el mismo día ni en el mismo sitio hasta que varios tuiteros la contestaron.

Gallego contestó entonces al hilo de un tuitero reconociendo su error y pidiendo disculpas, pero no borró el tuit y continuó contestando con otro artículo de manifestaciones en Zaragoza.

Por otro lado, esa confusión ha sido el centro de las mofas para otros tuiteros, que han contestado al hilo de Gallego añadiendo fotos y vídeos de otros sitios que tampoco son Teruel.

