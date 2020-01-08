Diario Público
Diario Público

Compromís Baldoví reivindica la figura del maestro tras las burlas de la derecha por decir que era profesor

Por

"Ustedes lo que necesitan es una cosa que se da en las escuelas: educación". Esta era la recomendación del diputado de Compromís, Joan Baldoví, al bloque de la derecha durante su discurso previo a la investidura del nuevo presidente.

El valenciano reclamaba educación tras reconocerse en las jornadas previas como alguien autorizado en la materia: un profesor de educación física. Para su sorpresa, la confesión de su origen laboral despertó las risas de sus detractores en el Congreso.

Ahora, tras las "risitas y alguna burla" producidas por su condición de maestro de escuela, Baldoví ha reivindicado en un vídeo esta profesión y denunciado el "tufillo absolutamente clasista" de quienes se mofaron por ello. "¿Hubieran dicho lo mismo si hubiera dicho que soy banquero o representante de una gran multinacional?", reflexiona el diputado valenciano.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo