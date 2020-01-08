"Ustedes lo que necesitan es una cosa que se da en las escuelas: educación". Esta era la recomendación del diputado de Compromís, Joan Baldoví, al bloque de la derecha durante su discurso previo a la investidura del nuevo presidente.
El valenciano reclamaba educación tras reconocerse en las jornadas previas como alguien autorizado en la materia: un profesor de educación física. Para su sorpresa, la confesión de su origen laboral despertó las risas de sus detractores en el Congreso.
Un profesor de Educación Física diciendo cosas muy bonitas...#debateinvestidura pic.twitter.com/YxF5poER9J
— Jose Corbacho (@josecorbacho) January 7, 2020
Por cierto, ¿me ha parecido oír risitas cuando Baldoví ha esgrimido su condición de profesor de educación física? El asco de los clasistas. Menos mal que no es soldador, como el PRIMER MINISTRO DE SUECIA
— Iker Dobarro ???????? (@ikerdobarro) January 7, 2020
Ahora, tras las "risitas y alguna burla" producidas por su condición de maestro de escuela, Baldoví ha reivindicado en un vídeo esta profesión y denunciado el "tufillo absolutamente clasista" de quienes se mofaron por ello. "¿Hubieran dicho lo mismo si hubiera dicho que soy banquero o representante de una gran multinacional?", reflexiona el diputado valenciano.
La derecha se rio cuando dije que soy maestro de escuela. ¿Habrían hecho lo mismo si hubiera dicho que soy banquero? pic.twitter.com/uSgUh9BKEK
— Joan Baldoví 😉 (@joanbaldovi) January 8, 2020
