“Bach es Dios“. El trepidante homenaje a Bach… a ritmo de Bach

La música y periodista Sheila Blanco ha compartido un vídeo, a través de su cuenta de Twitter, en el que relata la vida de Bach cantando su famosa danza Badinerie.
En apenas un minuto y medio, Blanco relata la vida del compositor y algunas de sus obras más conocidas.
‘Bach es Dios’, así lo creo y así lo canto. Aquí tenéis el precioso ‘Badinerie’ de Johann Sebastian Bach con una letra que le he hecho contando su tremenda vida. ¡¡¡Disfrutad!!! #Bach #BachesDios #Badinerie #músicaclásica #barroco #Suite pic.twitter.com/arZtVkyD0U
— Sheila Blanco (@Sheila_Blanco_) January 16, 2020
En menos de un día, el vídeo supera el millón de visitas y miles de usuarios han felicitado a Sheila Blanco por su interpretación.
Impresionante ????????????????❤️
— James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) January 16, 2020
¡¡Jefaza!!
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) January 16, 2020
Se le habría caído la peluca al escucharte. Bravo 🙂
— Lucía Taboada (@TaboadaLucia) January 16, 2020
Qué preciosidad!!!
— Ana María Crespo (@AnaMaraCrespo) January 16, 2020
