“Bach es Dios“. El trepidante homenaje a Bach… a ritmo de Bach

La música y periodista Sheila Blanco ha compartido un vídeo, a través de su cuenta de Twitter, en el que relata la vida de Bach cantando su famosa danza Badinerie.

En apenas un minuto y medio, Blanco relata la vida del compositor y algunas de sus obras más conocidas.

En menos de un día, el vídeo supera el millón de visitas y miles de usuarios han felicitado a Sheila Blanco por su interpretación.

