Nada muere en Internet. Que se lo pregunten al papa Francisco, que ha visto cómo una frase dicha en 2017 volvía a las portadas para combatir la censura parental que Vox pretende imponer en las escuelas públicas.
Isabel Celaá pronunció en el Consejo de Ministros que los hijos no son propiedad de sus padres, algo que no gustó nada a la derecha española, que incluso utilizó una imagen de Stalin a modo de agravio comparativo.
Sin embargo, una frase del máximo dirigente de la Iglesia Católica en torno a María, José y Jesús, ha servido para revitalizar la polémica: "Los padres son custodios y no propietarios de sus hijos".
El Papa: “Los padres son custodios y no propietarios de sus hijos” https://t.co/z29hMYRmPT
— Celeste (@CelesteLopezP) January 18, 2020
Las respuestas han estado llenas de risas y humor. Ni el Papa compraría el discurso de PP y Vox.
diran que este Papa es comunista
— ???? (@manili1961) January 18, 2020
El Papa es Stalin.
— Ibantxu el de Otxandiano ????☠️ (@Otxandi) January 18, 2020
Bergoglio adelantando por la izquierda a PP, Cd's y Vox... tengo que dejar la automedicación.
— Óscar (@malconsejo00) January 18, 2020
— Stánchez (@putorevi) January 18, 2020
