La activista climática ugandesa Vanessa Nakate ha denunciado el racismo en los medios de comunicación después de que fue recortada de una foto con otras destacadas compañeras contra el cambio climático, como Greta Thunberg.
Nakate ha denunciado el caso de racismo en Twitter, aunque la agencia de noticias estadounidense Associated Press aseguró que fue eliminada de la imagen sólo "por motivos de composición".
En la foto, tomada en Davos, posaron además de ella Luisa Neubauer, Greta Thunberg, Isabelle Axelsson y Loukina Tille.
Nakate escribió en Twitter: "No sólo habéis eliminado una foto, sino también un continente. Pero yo me siento más fuerte que nunca".
Everyone saying that I should position myself in the middle is wrong!
Does an African activist have to stand in the middle just because of fear of being cropped out?
It shouldn't be like this! pic.twitter.com/PR544GIv7g
— Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 25, 2020
You didn't just erase a photo
You erased a continent
But I am stronger than ever pic.twitter.com/J34WMXvPAo
— Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020
Share if you can
What it means to be removed from a photo! https://t.co/1dmcbyneYV
— Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020
It hurts that it happened to me!
I have spoken against it because it is wrong!
But at least now I know that it won't happen to any other African climate activist!
Now is the time to listen to the African voices! pic.twitter.com/AIPcHXREzD
— Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020
