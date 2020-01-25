Diario Público
Twitter La agencia de noticias AP recorta a una activista negra en una foto con Greta Thunberg: «No sólo habéis eliminado una foto, sino también un continente»

La activista climática ugandesa Vanessa Nakate han denunciado racismo por ser eliminada de una foto junto a Greta Thunberg. / AP
La activista climática ugandesa Vanessa Nakate ha denunciado el racismo en los medios de comunicación después de que fue recortada de una foto con otras destacadas compañeras contra el cambio climático, como Greta Thunberg.

Nakate ha denunciado el caso de racismo en Twitter, aunque la agencia de noticias estadounidense Associated Press aseguró que fue eliminada de la imagen sólo "por motivos de composición".

En la foto, tomada en Davos, posaron además de ella Luisa Neubauer, Greta Thunberg, Isabelle Axelsson y Loukina Tille.

Nakate escribió en Twitter: "No sólo habéis eliminado una foto, sino también un continente. Pero yo me siento más fuerte que nunca".

