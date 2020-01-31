Diario Público
La Robin Hood de los Satisfyer: la mujer que robó los estimuladores de clítoris los repartió entre sus vecinas

Una mujer ha sido detenida y posteriormente puesta en libertad con cargos tras robar 40 unidades de estimuladores femeninos Satisfyer en un comercio de localidad alicantina de Callosa de Segura y repartirlos entre sus vecinas y un club de masajes.

El robo de una caja con 40 unidades, valorada en 2.000 euros, fue denunciado el pasado 23 de enero y las imágenes grabadas por la cámara de seguridad del local revelaron que una mujer había sido la autora.

Varios días más tarde la Policía encontró a la presunta autora, una vecina del municipio de 40 años, que fue arrestada y tras confesar que los había repartido entre sus vecinas, fue puesta en libertad.

Este hecho no ha pasado desapercibido en las redes sociales. La propia Clara Serra, antigua diputada de la Asamblea de Madrid, ha compartido la noticia y ha denominado a la mujer como "la Robin Hood del feminismo".

