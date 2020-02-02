Diario Público
Twitter Un menor, acosado por llevar una sudadera antifascista: “Te rompo la cabeza“

Un menor ha sido acosado durante un viaje en transporte público por un adulto, que lo grabó en vídeo y persiguió por los vagones de un tren. Las imágenes dan a entender que la persecución se debe a que el joven acosado iba vestido con una sudadera que llevaba serigrafiado el mensaje Fuck Nazis.

En el vídeo difundido en redes se puede ver cómo la persona que graba persigue al menor por el anden entre risas mientras el joven dice cosas del tipo "por favor, no me hagas nada".

Al hacer público el acoso, el acosador dice que no tiene intención de hacerle nada, aunque luego se acerca para insultarle: "Estás montando el espectáculo delante de todos, me entran ganas de pegarte, que te meto un revés que te rompo la cabeza. Deja de llevar tonterías, subnormal".

El vídeo, en origen, ha sido difundido por cuentas de apoyo al acosador, aunque ha habido muchas críticas tras hacerse viral.

