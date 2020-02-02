Un menor ha sido acosado durante un viaje en transporte público por un adulto, que lo grabó en vídeo y persiguió por los vagones de un tren. Las imágenes dan a entender que la persecución se debe a que el joven acosado iba vestido con una sudadera que llevaba serigrafiado el mensaje Fuck Nazis.
En el vídeo difundido en redes se puede ver cómo la persona que graba persigue al menor por el anden entre risas mientras el joven dice cosas del tipo "por favor, no me hagas nada".
Al hacer público el acoso, el acosador dice que no tiene intención de hacerle nada, aunque luego se acerca para insultarle: "Estás montando el espectáculo delante de todos, me entran ganas de pegarte, que te meto un revés que te rompo la cabeza. Deja de llevar tonterías, subnormal".
Antifa: “FUCK NAZIS”.
Antifa también: “Por favor no me hagas nada”. pic.twitter.com/9kq104iHhF
— N ✠ (@norkreturns_6) January 31, 2020
El vídeo, en origen, ha sido difundido por cuentas de apoyo al acosador, aunque ha habido muchas críticas tras hacerse viral.
@policia un adulto intimidado y amenazando a un menor... si llevase una bandera de España y lo estuvieran increpando por ello sería noticia mañana.
— VRO????♀️???? (@ainigrivewe) January 31, 2020
Si te molesta que un chiquillo lleve una sudadera que dice Fuck Nazis hasta el punto de acosarlo es porque a lo mejor eres un puto nazi asqueroso de mierda https://t.co/tFlDlV1Q8y
— O’Dogherty (@CarmenODogherty) February 1, 2020
vaya valientes buscando a menores solos en el metro para meterles miedo sois literalmente escoria
— ʙᴏʏ ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ???? (@_softc0re) February 1, 2020
— carlos (@CarlosAsensi5) January 31, 2020
Ehm??? La gente que apoya al acosador de la cámara...? Estáis de coña verdad? Sinceramente llevo media hora buscándole la lógica a este tweet. Es obvio odiar a los nazis y aún más huir si un loco de la cabeza te está persiguiendo en el tren por llevar una sudadera vamos a ver.
— ???????????????????????? ???? (@xudith_) February 1, 2020
