Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter El troleo de uno de los españoles repatriados de Wuhan cuando le preguntan por el coronavirus: "Este es un cachondo"

Por

Ayer, la periodista Ana Rosa Quintana entrevistó a Manuel Vela, uno de los españoles que ha permanecido en cuarentena en el hospital Gómez Ulla por el coronavirus.

Durante la entrevista, Vela gastó una broma en directo que dejó a todo el mundo descolocado durante unos segundos.

Cuando Ana Rosa le preguntó si había habido tensión en algún momento en el hospital, Vela respondió que habían estado tranquilos en todo momento y añadió: "Yo la tensión más grande la viví el domingo por la tarde".

Como no dijo nada más, le preguntaron a qué se refería y el entrevistado respondió: "Por la expulsión de Fekir, que todavía no la entiendo"

Nadie entendía a qué se debía la respuesta y la mesa se quedó muy descolocada, hasta que alguien dijo: "El jugador del Betis".

En ese momento, Ana Rosa Quintana entendió a qué se refería y entonces una de las personas del plató añadió: "Este es un cachondo".

La reacción ha hecho mucha gracia a los tuiteros.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo