El presentador del programa de Cuatro Todo es Mentira ha expulsado este lunes al tertuliano y exdiputado de Ciudadanos, Juan Carlos Girauta, por llamar "gilipollas" a espectadores.
Todo comenzó la semana pasada, cuando en la sección El Jardín, que recoge opiniones de los espectadores, varios de ellos criticaron a Girauta por un encontronazo que tuvo en el programa con la portavoz de Junts per Catalunya, Laura Borrás. Algunos de ellos preguntaban cómo permitían a "un hombre así" estar en el programa. Tras ver las opiniones, Girauta aseguró: "Voy a ser sincero, no sabía que teníamos tantos gilipollas entre nuestra audiencia".
Desde entonces Girauta, que no es la primera vez que recurre al insulto, no había estado en el programa y hoy a su regreso Mejide le ha pedido que se retractase. "Aquí no vienes a faltarle a la audiencia", aseguró.
Risto expulsa del programa a Gurauta. Ya te advertí en otro tuit que llevases cuidado Girauta. pic.twitter.com/sHES1rPUKq
— Calimero (@ufm8457) February 17, 2020
"Hemos estado viendo el vídeo y el que inicia la caterva de insultos eres tú con ese ‘gilipollas’, luego efectivamente llegan muchos más que hemos tenido que quitar", aseguró el presentador que, a continuación, añadió: "Yo te pido encarecidamente que te retractes".
Girauta respondió: "Risto, no. Échame". Entonces Mejide optó por expulsarle: "Bien, pues adiós Juan Carlos Girauta. Adiós. Pues te tengo que echar del plató, lo siento. Gracias".
Después la cuenta de Twitter del programa se ha hecho eco de lo sucedido y Girauta ha respondido:
Finalmente @GirautaOficial no se ha retractado y @ristomejide lo ha tenido que echar de plató.#TodoEsMentira17F https://t.co/mSrxSSLDvN pic.twitter.com/TslPzOsZfQ
— Todo es mentira (@todoesmentiratv) February 17, 2020
Nueva mentira. Yo le he instado a que me eche, y lo ha hecho. No hay más que ver el vídeo. https://t.co/KOnAYXWTCu
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) February 17, 2020
