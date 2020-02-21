Diario Público
Los vídeos de la semana La hilarante intervención de un consejero en el Parlamento de La Rioja y otros vídeos

La hilarante intervención de un consejero en el Parlamento de la Rioja

Un momento verdaderamente peculiar. Son las carcajadas desaforadas del consejero de Hacienda en La Rioja, Celso González. El político respondía a su predecesor en el cargo, el diputado del PP Alfonso Domínguez, sobre un crédito de 150 millones solicitado por el Gobierno riojano. Durante su respuesta empezó a reírse de una forma tan curiosa que contagió al resto del hemiciclo.

Un vídeo que compara algunos asteroides del Sistema Solar con Nueva York

¿Debemos tener miedo a que un asteroide grande impacte contra la tierra? Afortunadamente los expertos no creen que algo así a corto plazo, pero lo cierto es que habitualmente pasan (relativamente) cerca de la Tierra algunos de ellos. Ahora un diseñador 3d ha compartido en Youtube un impresionante vídeo que compara diferentes asteroides conocidos con la ciudad de Nueva York.

