Es lo que pasa cuando un periodista no se conforma con las respuestas efectistas preparadas e insiste hasta llegar al fondo de la cuestión, que se acaba mostrando la verdadera cara del entrevistado. Es lo que pasó en esta entrevista al líder de Vox Santiago Abascal, en el programa Cuestión de Poder del canal de televisión colombiano NTN24.
Durante la entrevista, grabada en Washington, el líder ultraderechista, volvió a insistir en su discurso contra la inmigración, pero el presentador no dejó de repreguntar con datos a Abascal dejando al aire sus contradicciones. Este es un vídeo editado con algunos de los momentos:
La entrevista que en @DebatAlRojoVivo, @EspejoPublico o @elprogramadear NUNCA le harían a Santi Abascal...
No se pué sé más patético! ???????? pic.twitter.com/wgUKQNM2Mf
— Protestona ???? (@protestona1) March 6, 2020
El vídeo de la entrevista completa puede verse aquí:
Muchos usuarios de las redes sociales han alabado la insistencia del entrevistador:
Habría que ver esta entrevista en bucle.
Los "periodistas" españoles podrían verla y tomar nota.
— tresdetrebol (@ArranzNieves) March 6, 2020
Es lo que pasa cuando te entrevistan y no te lamen el culo
— Francisco Orellana Gil (@Francis62480213) March 6, 2020
Bien dices, experto en ayudas recibidas. pic.twitter.com/pilaj2fWBt
— RAMS ????❤️????????????CCCP (@jfpcarbonell) March 6, 2020
Quién es ese periodista?? Mi nuevo ídolo: él y su equipo!!
— Marcos Encinas (@mencinas1) March 6, 2020
No sé quién es este periodista, pero lo amo!!!
— ac ???????????????????? (@angie0711) March 6, 2020
— Nacho Tergal ???? (@HMonstertsch) March 6, 2020
Fin de la historia santi????????????
— loli. ???? (@loli19310178) March 6, 2020
Ostias! Un periodista haciendo periodismo ???????????? mira q fácil es desmontar los bulos de la extrema derecha, si es q se quiere claro..
— ????Laura ❤️✊???? (@lauramodenes1) March 6, 2020
