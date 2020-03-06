Diario Público
El líder ultraderechista Santiago Abascal Un periodista destruye a Abascal en una entrevista: “No se puede ser más patético”

Es lo que pasa cuando un periodista no se conforma con las respuestas efectistas preparadas e insiste hasta llegar al fondo de la cuestión, que se acaba mostrando la verdadera cara del entrevistado. Es lo que pasó en esta entrevista al líder de Vox Santiago Abascal, en el programa Cuestión de Poder del canal de televisión colombiano NTN24.

Durante la entrevista, grabada en Washington, el líder ultraderechista, volvió a insistir en su discurso contra la inmigración, pero el presentador no dejó de repreguntar con datos a Abascal dejando al aire sus contradicciones. Este es un vídeo editado con algunos de los momentos:

Muchos usuarios de las redes sociales han alabado la insistencia del entrevistador:

