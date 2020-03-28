Diario Público
Los memes sobre el confinamiento corren como la pólvora por WhatsApp y las redes sociales. Son cientos los que se han visto estos días y ante tal cantidad de imágenes graciosas, el tuitero @fanetin ha optado por recogerlos en un hilo.

Desde ciudadanos pasando aspiradores hasta los ya clásicos chascarrillos sobre el acopio de rollos de papel higiénico. Recopilamos las mejores bromas que nos deja ya la pandemia del coronavirus.

