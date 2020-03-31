Diario Público
Medidas contra la covid-19 en EEUU La solución de La Vegas para las personas sin techo: pintar una raya en un parking al aire libre

La imagen que ilustra esta información habla por sí sola. El Gobierno de Las Vegas ha habilitado un parking para que las personas sin hogar pasen ahí la cuarentena. Al aire libre. Unas líneas pintadas en el suelo marcan la distancia de seguridad entre ellos. Cerca, docenas de hoteles enormes y asombrosos vacíos por el confinamiento.

Tal y como informa The Guardian, esta es la respuesta que el Gobierno local ha dado a la situación de emergencia que afecta, especialmente, a este colectivo. El refugio que albergaba a estas personas, Catholic Charities, cerró tras detectar un caso positivo. Entonces, Las Vegas decidió trasladar a los sin hogar a un aparcamiento.

¿Cómo es posible que una ciudad como Las Vegas, una de las ciudades más turísticas por excelencia en EEUU, no pueda dar un solución más segura y digna a las personas sin hogar ante una pandemia sin precedentes? Esta medida, como era de esperar, ha desatado la indignación entre los tuiteros.

