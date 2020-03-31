La imagen que ilustra esta información habla por sí sola. El Gobierno de Las Vegas ha habilitado un parking para que las personas sin hogar pasen ahí la cuarentena. Al aire libre. Unas líneas pintadas en el suelo marcan la distancia de seguridad entre ellos. Cerca, docenas de hoteles enormes y asombrosos vacíos por el confinamiento.
Tal y como informa The Guardian, esta es la respuesta que el Gobierno local ha dado a la situación de emergencia que afecta, especialmente, a este colectivo. El refugio que albergaba a estas personas, Catholic Charities, cerró tras detectar un caso positivo. Entonces, Las Vegas decidió trasladar a los sin hogar a un aparcamiento.
Nevada, a state in one of the richest countries in the world, has painted social-distancing boxes on a concrete parking lot for the homeless to sleep in. pic.twitter.com/svNJ0N9r3f
— A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) March 30, 2020
¿Cómo es posible que una ciudad como Las Vegas, una de las ciudades más turísticas por excelencia en EEUU, no pueda dar un solución más segura y digna a las personas sin hogar ante una pandemia sin precedentes? Esta medida, como era de esperar, ha desatado la indignación entre los tuiteros.
EE.UU. : No quiero sonar demagogo. Ya sé que a veces las cosas son complicadas. Pero este parking para personas sin techo en Nevada, con las posiciones pintadas en el suelo para mantener distancias, cerca de docenas de inmensos hoteles completamente vacíos es indignante https://t.co/q8Uot04IS6
— Ignasi Guardans (@iguardans) March 31, 2020
No, la imagen iconica y real es Las Vegas, con los sin techo tirados por el suelo mientras los grandes hoteles están vacíos.. la otra es la es la que los americanos quieren mostrar el mundo pic.twitter.com/SqjltwrkTO
— Paloma del Palacio????♥️???????? (@palomapalacio) March 30, 2020
Las Vegas, a la vanguardia de la hijadeputes. Una persona dió positivo en un centro de caridad. ¿Qué hizo el alcalde? Llevó a los sin techo a dormir a un estacionamiento y delimitaron con pintura los espacios de distanciamiento. Los hoteles, cerrados y vacíos. Odio profundo. pic.twitter.com/9L2DTEDE9r
— Gonzalo Zanotti (@GonaZanotti) March 30, 2020
Sin techo durmiendo a cielo abierto en Las Vegas. El refugio cerró por un caso de coronavirus y los pusieron en un aparcamiento, tal cual pic.twitter.com/rpC54vT14Y
— Sandro Pozzi (@sandro_pozzi) March 30, 2020
