La imagen que ilustra esta información habla por sí sola. El Gobierno de Las Vegas ha habilitado un parking para que las personas sin hogar pasen ahí la cuarentena. Al aire libre. Unas líneas pintadas en el suelo marcan la distancia de seguridad entre ellos. Cerca, docenas de hoteles enormes y asombrosos vacíos por el confinamiento.

Tal y como informa The Guardian, esta es la respuesta que el Gobierno local ha dado a la situación de emergencia que afecta, especialmente, a este colectivo. El refugio que albergaba a estas personas, Catholic Charities, cerró tras detectar un caso positivo. Entonces, Las Vegas decidió trasladar a los sin hogar a un aparcamiento.

Nevada, a state in one of the richest countries in the world, has painted social-distancing boxes on a concrete parking lot for the homeless to sleep in. pic.twitter.com/svNJ0N9r3f

— A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) March 30, 2020