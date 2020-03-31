TVE ha incluido unas declaraciones del portavoz del Grupo Popular en el Senado, Javier Maroto, en los Informativos de este martes. En el rótulo, en lugar de poner el nombre de su cargo en la formación conservadora, la cadena pública ha rotulado por error "portavox".
Fan de los rotulistas de TVE. pic.twitter.com/HwleESIIjY
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) March 31, 2020
Acto seguido, el tuitero Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) ha recordado la relación de Maroto y los rotulistas, "una historia de amor fallida".
Maroto y los rotulistas: una historia de amor fallida. pic.twitter.com/bI5Mdq1NCQ
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) March 31, 2020
Y, claro, la guasa se ha desatado. Así, los tuiteros han recordado otros ejemplos de errores en la rotulación:
????Este rótulo de TVE fue lo más???????? pic.twitter.com/Cty8K12d5T
— Alejandro Melgares (@elentrometido) March 31, 2020
En la TVG también son expertos pic.twitter.com/CVkuxooSsU
— Yo Mismo (@YoMismo98007736) March 31, 2020
¿Será el mismo rotulista? pic.twitter.com/8O0eT75OV6
— JordiSantonjaF???? (@SantonjaF) March 31, 2020
