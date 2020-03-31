Diario Público
Twitter TVE 'nombra' a Javier Maroto "portavox" por una errata y desata la guasa de los tuiteros

TVE ha incluido unas declaraciones del portavoz del Grupo Popular en el Senado, Javier Maroto, en los Informativos de este martes. En el rótulo, en lugar de poner el nombre de su cargo en la formación conservadora, la cadena pública ha rotulado por error "portavox".

Acto seguido, el tuitero Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) ha recordado la relación de Maroto y los rotulistas, "una historia de amor fallida".

Y, claro, la guasa se ha desatado. Así, los tuiteros han recordado otros ejemplos de errores en la rotulación:

