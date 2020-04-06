Diario Público
La casa de papel La grandiosa (y elegante) respuesta de Seat a Netflix a cuenta de 'La casa de papel' y el 600

La nueva temporada de La casa de papel ha inundado las redes de frases de la exitosa serie. Entre ellas, la cuenta de Twitter de Netflix, la plataforma que emite los episodios, ha recordado una frase de uno de los personajes que hace referencia a dos marcas históricas de coches: Maserati y Seat 600, como si de una historia de desamor de tratase.

"Eres un Maserati. No te quedes con alguien que te trate como un 600", dijo Denver a Río en una conversación acerca de Tokio, la expareja de este último. Netflix se ha hecho eco de la expresión y ha recibido un zasca de la propia marca de coches. "A menos que 'tratarte como a un 600' signifique cuidarte durante los próximos 50 años y vivir el resto de aventuras de tu vida juntos", ha señalado Seat.

La respuesta, calificada de "elegante", ha sido muy aplaudida en las redes, incluso por la propia plataforma de series:

