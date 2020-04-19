Rosa Díez nunca ha sido ejemplo de fidelidad, si nos fijamos en sus vaivenes políticos. Pero aun así, sorprende (a los tuiteros, al menos) su falta de consistencia a la hora de legitimar unas u otras propuestas.
Parece que, cuando la decisión es de Pedro Sánchez o de Unidas Podemos, Díez siempre va a estar enfrente. Y si no, ojo al ejemplo de dos tuits que se separan en el tiempo por, apenas, un mes de diferencia.
Es evidente que el Gobierno ocultó la situación de riesgo cuando animó a acudir a las manifestaciones del 8M. Esa irresponsabilidad dolosa (¿prevaricadora?) debe provocar la dimisión de Pedro Sánchez. Ha de ser la primera medida de salud pública tras la superación de la crisis.
— Rosa Díez (@rosadiezglez) March 10, 2020
El Tribunal Constitucional alemán, toda una referencia, avala el derecho a manifestarse incluso en situación de pandemia. Restricción de libertades si; pero no todas. Marlaska, Delgado, Sánchez, Iglesias: tomen nota. Ciudadanos, estén atentos. https://t.co/HLWvtOXgTK
— Rosa Díez (@rosadiezglez) April 18, 2020
El que identificó esta contradicción fue @tikotikoh, que ha generado centenares de comentarios al respecto.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/sGqxgdJZsS
— Tikko ® (@tikotikoh) April 18, 2020
Delirante
— Hattori Hanzo (@Jattori_Janzo) April 18, 2020
Rosa Díez: Echa toda la culpa de la propagación del Coronavirus al gobierno por permitir la celebración de la manifestación del 8M.
Also Rosa Díez: Llama a una manifestación en plena pandemia.
En fin, la coherencia... https://t.co/Ta8SxOAy9Q
— Manu (@manugallardo6) April 18, 2020
— El Gelipoller (@ElGelipoller) April 19, 2020
Está bien manifestarse, pero para lo que a Rosa le vaya bien.
— I_Eve_I ????????️???? #QuedateEnTuCasa (@Residenteve_) April 18, 2020
Habrá que ver cuál de sus gatos es el que tuitea cada día
— MpuntoPerales ❤???????????? (@_mperales) April 19, 2020
Nada extraño. Es todo coherencia: "yo le casco al Gobierno con una noticia o con la contraria". Estos días hay millares de ejemplos a diario.
— Miguel E. Mendoza (@MiEdMen) April 19, 2020
Congruencia en estado puro.
— Yo (@magdam2008) April 19, 2020
Mi madre siempre nos ha dicho que las drojas son muuuu malas. pic.twitter.com/Jl5FK3d2mn
— María (@Maria37Muchos_) April 19, 2020
