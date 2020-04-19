Diario Público
Twitter "Delirante": ojo a cómo Rosa Díez cambia drásticamente de opinión cuando Pedro Sánchez es quien toma las decisiones

Rosa Díez nunca ha sido ejemplo de fidelidad, si nos fijamos en sus vaivenes políticos. Pero aun así, sorprende (a los tuiteros, al menos) su falta de consistencia a la hora de legitimar unas u otras propuestas.

Parece que, cuando la decisión es de Pedro Sánchez o de Unidas Podemos, Díez siempre va a estar enfrente. Y si no, ojo al ejemplo de dos tuits que se separan en el tiempo por, apenas, un mes de diferencia.

El que identificó esta contradicción fue @tikotikoh, que ha generado centenares de comentarios al respecto.

