Las mascarillas han pasado a ser un complemento esencial en nuestro día a día desde el inicio de la pandemia por la covid-19. De momento, el Ministerio de Sanidad recomienda su uso en aglomeraciones y, como todo apunta, el levantamiento de las restricciones de movilidad estará acompañado del uso por parte de toda la población de este material.
"¿Cómo evitar que se empañen las gafas al ponerte la mascarilla?", es una de las preguntas más repetidas de los últimos días en las redes acerca de su uso. Parece que, tras muchos consejos, un médico ha explicado el truco definitivo: limpiar los cristales de las gafas con jabón y después quitar los restos con una gamuza. ¿Te atreves a probarlo?
Truco de profesional para evitar q, con el uso de mascarillas, las gafas se empañen. Muy útil. pic.twitter.com/vIjbK0QQRA
— El catalán errante (@CatalanErrante) April 22, 2020
