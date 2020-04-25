Se cumplen 75 años desde el derrocamiento del fascismo en Italia, que terminó con Benito Mussolini boca abajo en la plaza de Loreto de Milán.
El Bella Ciao, himno por excelencia de la resistencia italiana, es entonado con frecuencia, aunque en días como hoy resuena con más emoción.
Los italianos, en pleno confinamiento, han salido a los balcones a conmemorar este día.
A Bologna è già il #25aprile #BellaCiao #IoRestoLibero pic.twitter.com/PpZPpuCYJb
— Valentina Campana (@tina_campana) April 24, 2020
"Italianos cantan 'Bella Ciao' en sus balcones por los 75 años de la caída del fascismo" https://t.co/L1gel8qPF3
— Nicolás Hirtz (@NicoHirtz) April 25, 2020
Bella ciao. (Grazie @saturnino69)#25aprile pic.twitter.com/0wTqXaWvDx
— Beppe Sala (@BeppeSala) April 25, 2020
Bella ciao ! #bellaciao #venezia #flashmob#bellaciaoinognicasa#25aprilerinascere#iorestolibero#25aprile pic.twitter.com/RM9EliqpFZ
— monica sambo (@monicasambo) April 25, 2020
