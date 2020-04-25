Diario Público
Se cumplen 75 años desde el derrocamiento del fascismo en Italia, que terminó con Benito Mussolini boca abajo en la plaza de Loreto de Milán.

El Bella Ciao, himno por excelencia de la resistencia italiana, es entonado con frecuencia, aunque en días como hoy resuena con más emoción.

Los italianos, en pleno confinamiento, han salido a los balcones a conmemorar este día.

