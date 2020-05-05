"El peor plato de la historia de Masterchef". Así definen en las redes sociales, si le podemos conceder el nombre de "plato", a lo que presentó este lunes una concursante: una perdiz muerta, sin desplumar ni cocinar, con tres tomates Cherry encima.

La idea le valió a la concursante, Saray, una expulsión inmediata del programa de Televisión Española y una dura bronca del jurado.

Una imagen que ha recordado al famoso 'león come gamba' que costó la expulsión a otro concursante en la edición de 2015. Pero si para algo se pudo aprovechar de ese plato fue para el humor. Las redes sociales se han llenado de memes. Estos son algunos de ellos:

