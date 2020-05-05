"El peor plato de la historia de Masterchef". Así definen en las redes sociales, si le podemos conceder el nombre de "plato", a lo que presentó este lunes una concursante: una perdiz muerta, sin desplumar ni cocinar, con tres tomates Cherry encima.
La idea le valió a la concursante, Saray, una expulsión inmediata del programa de Televisión Española y una dura bronca del jurado.
Así ha sido la expulsión de Saray en el cuarto programa de #MasterChef 8 https://t.co/5KB3O2GWnE pic.twitter.com/PYvzC9D0oq
— MasterChef (@MasterChef_es) May 4, 2020
Una imagen que ha recordado al famoso 'león come gamba' que costó la expulsión a otro concursante en la edición de 2015. Pero si para algo se pudo aprovechar de ese plato fue para el humor. Las redes sociales se han llenado de memes. Estos son algunos de ellos:
La naturaleza recupera su espacio también en la gastronomía. pic.twitter.com/894XNrQ6jH
— Super Falete ???????? (@SuperFalete) May 5, 2020
— Tuan (@____tuan) May 5, 2020
— Tuan (@____tuan) May 5, 2020
the artist / the art pic.twitter.com/q0wQgH5OWF
— bollerón (@ChouBisnes) May 4, 2020
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) May 5, 2020
Pero que hace Saray #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/rEgNajokWp
— Sara se queda en casa ???? (@Saraamontilla) May 4, 2020
Y tenemos ganador en #MasterChef
El peor plato de la historia.
Le perdiz crudè a le cherriè
Suena bien y todo, con acento francés. pic.twitter.com/lhLYbyNfBd
— ElShowDeBrian (@ShowDeBrian) May 5, 2020
Quiero tranquilizar a todo el mundo. Me han llegado millones de notificaciones de tuiter, whatsapps, emails... con esta foto, interesándose por mi estado. No soy yo, tranquil@s. Pero mis esbirros ya están investigando el caso y el culpable pagará. Esto no quedará impune. pic.twitter.com/2gEzXoFxXo
— The Raven (@the_raven77) May 5, 2020
Los he visto en el arcén con mejor pinta. pic.twitter.com/oAlb0lnD8D
— Apróstata????✂️???? (@haprostata) May 5, 2020
En Wuhan vs. En España #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/GtDnG4LroW
— Jose Díaz (????) (@JocheDiaz) May 4, 2020
Los Simpsons predijeron el plato de Saray #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/qUJXz1IkC5
— Kapo (@KapoDMM) May 4, 2020
La perdiz de Saray celebrando que no se la va a comer Pepe #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/dmx2bahm7U
— teo (@elamigoteo) May 4, 2020
Antiguo testamento / Nuevo testamento #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/x7ID33cSd4
— Nachete Stonem (@enestonem) May 4, 2020
La perdiz de Saray en un descuido aprovechando la movida con el jurado#MasterChef pic.twitter.com/vqagaoEYUY
— Juan sin miedo (@foxyJuanpe) May 5, 2020
Saray presentando su plato #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/GehtPMyuSl
— Blair ???? (@DeBlairTaylor) May 4, 2020
Los cuatros jinetes del Apocalipsis de la Cuarentena. #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/TFZ0PYkRGs
— ALGODÓN DE AZÚCAR ???? (@MrRobertoBL) May 4, 2020
El León Comegambas vomitó ayer al ver el plato de MasterChef.
— donarfonzo (@donarfonzo) May 5, 2020
Gracias al programa MasterChef estoy aprendiendo a cocinar. pic.twitter.com/IiFIokNOZz
— MANGO (@Manjoale) May 5, 2020
los simpsons predijeron el plato de Saray #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/tI5VZZj24v
— Antonio (@antonglex) May 4, 2020
nueva bandera de albania pic.twitter.com/sbaN6QfkuA
— ???? (@pachidermi) May 4, 2020
Saray preparando la merienda #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/vi2M5wX76A
— j o t a (@jotakx) May 4, 2020
- No sabes cocinar
- ¿Que no Lisa, que no?#MasterChef pic.twitter.com/EpDLmxtGwJ
— En blanco (@lechugafrita) May 5, 2020
Momentos que viste venir, pero igualmente flipaste. #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/kjwhjL1tEO
— ???????? Rickland ???????????? (@_rickland) May 4, 2020
Para algunos Saray ha hecho un plato muy patriota #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/ZpMBCdroDB
— ᗩᒪ∱ටͶᔕᎧ ❡ｻ75 ????????????♂️ (@Alfgh75) May 4, 2020
