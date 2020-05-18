"Linchadores": la reacción de Rosa Díez cuando la critican por difundir un bulo sobre la protesta de los sanitarios belgas

Los sanitarios belgas del hospital Saint-Pierre dieron la espalda a la primera ministra del país, Sophie Wilmes, durante una visita al centro el pasado sábado por la gestión de la emergencia por el coronavirus. Las imágenes de la protesta no tardaron en difundirse a través de las redes sociales. Tampoco demoraron en circular los bulos, que afirmaban que se trataba de una protesta en un hospital de Madrid.

La exdirigente de UPyD, Rosa Díez, usó esas imágenes para afirmar: "Recibimiento de los sanitarios en un hospital de Madrid al Ministro de Sanidad: de espaldas". Casi una hora después, Díez admitió el patinazo y borró el bulo. En su nuevo mensaje, también falla. "Colgué un vídeo del recibimiento en un hospital a la ministra de Sanidad belga", afirma Díez aunque la protesta va dirigida a la primera ministra de Bélgica.

Sin embargo, aprovechó la ocasión para calificar de "linchadores" a quienes la criticaron por difundir una mentira usando la protesta de los sanitarios belgas. "Podéis seguir insultándome que no voy a callar", añadió.

Colgué un vídeo del recibimiento en un hospital a la ministra de Sanidad belga que me enviaron atribuyéndoselo al Ministro Illa en un hospital de Madrid. Lo borré en cuanto me di cuenta del error. Linchadores, podéis seguir insultándome que no voy a callar. #GobiernoDimisión

