Decenas de mujeres han querido recordar a la trabajadora de Iveco que se quitó la vida tras la difusión de un vídeo íntimo suyo. La Justicia ha archivado el caso sin hallar culpables, pues no ha podido identificar a la primera persona que difundió el vídeo.
"No fue suicidio, fue violencia machista", han denunciado. Y es que, "acosar a una mujer hasta que se suicida es asesinato", han exclamado al mismo tiempo que han pedido la reapertura del caso. Cabe recordar que la empresa sabía de la difusión del vídeo entre los trabajadores y no activó ningún protocolo. Con todo, las mujeres han recordado a Verónica, otra víctima más de la "Justicia patriarcal".
No contará como víctima de la violencia machista. Ni todas las mujeres que se quitan la vida porque no soportan ni un minuto más el maltrato al que son sometidas por ser mujeres.#JusticiaParaVerónica. pic.twitter.com/IxhGTtL2Fr
— Barbijaputa (@Barbijaputa) May 25, 2020
Verónica ha sido asesinada. Asesinada por su empresa asesinada por sus compañeros de trabajo, asesinada por su expareja que difundió el vídeo, asesinada por toda la gente que lo pasó, asesinada por quienes lo sabían y no hicieron nada#JusticiaParaVeronicahttps://t.co/l16fsHplDe
— purificacion moreno (@purificacionmor) May 25, 2020
No fue suicidio, fue violencia machista.#justiciaparaveronica pic.twitter.com/8sPC6Ao3Uy
— Eres una Caca (@Eres_Una_Caca) May 25, 2020
A los culpables el sistema les deja impunes. El vídeo de Verónica se convirtió en uno de los más vistos en portales de pornografía. Verónica fue asesinada. #JusticiaParaVeronicahttps://t.co/SBbSc7tj4E
— Mujeres En Lucha ♀ (@enluchamujeres) May 25, 2020
Acosar a una mujer hasta que se suicida es ASESINATO.#Justiciaparaveronica
— Cádiz Abolicionista (@CdizAbolicioni1) May 25, 2020
#JusticiaParaVeronica Hace un año Verónica, una de nosotras, se suicidó porque no pudo soportar la presión de que los hombres de su empresa viralizaran un vídeo sexual de ella. El caso nos enfureció a todas. (Sigue) pic.twitter.com/6L3YTfD76g
— María Nallim (@MariaNallim) May 25, 2020
Difundir contenidos sexuales sin permiso es un delito. Es despreciable esta #justiciapatriarcal que ha cerrado el caso de Iveco. Todos aquellos que vieron el vídeo, q lo compartieron y publicaron en webs porno son cómplices de este asesinato machista en masa #justiciaparaveronica
— Sara N. (@ESufragista) May 25, 2020
Hace un año Verónica se suicidó porque no pudo soportar la presión de que se viralizara en su empresa un video sexual íntimo. El caso se ha archivado, por eso queremos pedir #justiciaparaveronica No podemos salir a la calle pero podemos hacernos escuchar. Cartel @lyona_ivanova. pic.twitter.com/ldMApm44xg
— Nokton Magazine (@NoktonMagazine) May 25, 2020
No podemos salir a la calle a protestar contra este abuso y está injusticia pero podemos hacernos escuchar por redes. #justiciaparaverónica ✊????♀️@lyona_ivanova pic.twitter.com/nT6zW2mqun
— Alba Loureiro (@alba__loureiro) May 25, 2020
Verónica no contará como víctima de violencia machista, pero lo es.
Detrás de su muerte estáis todos los que compartisteis su vídeo. Espero que no viváis nunca en paz. #justiciaparaveronica
— Eme (@mjoselopez_) May 25, 2020
#JusticiaParaVerónica#JusticiaParaVerónica#JusticiaParaVerónica#JusticiaParaVerónica#JusticiaParaVerónica#JusticiaParaVerónica#JusticiaParaVerónica#JusticiaParaVerónica#JusticiaParaVerónica#JusticiaParaVerónica#JusticiaParaVerónica#JusticiaParaVerónica
Verónica
— Nuria Coronado (@NuriaCSopena) May 25, 2020
