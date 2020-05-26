Diario Público
Caso Iveco Clamor por el cierre del caso de la trabajadora de Iveco, otra víctima de la "Justicia patriarcal"

Decenas de mujeres han querido recordar a la trabajadora de Iveco que se quitó la vida tras la difusión de un vídeo íntimo suyo. La Justicia ha archivado el caso sin hallar culpables, pues no ha podido identificar a la primera persona que difundió el vídeo.

"No fue suicidio, fue violencia machista", han denunciado. Y es que, "acosar a una mujer hasta que se suicida es asesinato", han exclamado al mismo tiempo que han pedido la reapertura del caso. Cabe recordar que la empresa sabía de la difusión del vídeo entre los trabajadores y no activó ningún protocolo. Con todo, las mujeres han recordado a Verónica, otra víctima más de la "Justicia patriarcal".

