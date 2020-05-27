Isco triunfa en Twitter por una camiseta blanca... contra los 'cayetanos'

Isco, jugador del Real Madrid, triunfó ayer en Twitter por darle 'Me gusta' a un tuit del rapero Rayden que enseñaba una camiseta con las siglas ACAB y en la que se leía debajo la leyenda en inglés: "All Cayetanos are Bastards" ("Todos los Cayetanos son unos bastardos"). Fíjense en la foto que encabeza este texto y entenderán de qué hablamos.

Un simple gesto que provocó mucho revuelo en Twitter, sobre todo porque en estos tiempos tan crispados llama la atención el simple hecho de que una figura pública se pronuncie políticamente. Además, el 'Me gusta' de Isco tiene un valor añadido por ser futbolista, por ser futbolista del Real Madrid y, sobre todo, porque ese gesto contrasta con el apoyo de otro futbolista, el portero Pepe Reina, a las recientes manifestaciones convocadas por Vox. De hecho, Pepe Reina ya ha demostrado en más de una ocasión que le gusta estirarse a la derecha.

Reina 'muestra su apoyo' a un partido abiertamente fascista, pero Isco Alarcón 'incendia Twitter' y es 'polémico' por un 'me gusta' contra esos mismos fascistas. Entonces sólo cabe pensar que @20m es, efectivamente, un medio de inclinaciones fascistas. E Isco una persona decente. pic.twitter.com/FT63lsAWiy — NEGA ???? (@Nega_Maiz) May 27, 2020

Como siempre, la legión tuitera reaccionó al gesto de Isco. Hubo críticas feroces de la caverna al jugador, sí, pero también hubo muchos más aplausos. Y mucha comparación con Pepe Reina. Así que aquí dejamos una selección de los mejores comentarios sobre el celebrado gesto de Isco.

Isco siempre en mi equipo pic.twitter.com/uEMKIZafqJ — Jose Cabedo ???? (@Jocaca014) May 26, 2020

Hasta que Isco Alarcón no deje de vestir la camiseta, no soy del Madrid. pic.twitter.com/0nMbu0IW1e — ????????????Adán-MinutoDeSilencio???????????? (@ALaDecima) May 26, 2020

"Lo malo no es el insulto, lo malo es que Isco IMPLÍCITAMENTE defiende al gobierno". Pasar un día en la cabeza de esta gente debe ser pura fantasía. pic.twitter.com/wz5rXLCBHR — Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) May 26, 2020

No soy madridista, pero...

Isco 1 - Reina 0

???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/vvre3fNTsA — Alfbosie (@alfbosie) May 26, 2020

Últimas horas de Isco en el Madrid. pic.twitter.com/RJlgjiwi36 — Rey Cholo (@ReyCholo14) May 26, 2020