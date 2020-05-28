Diario Público
Coronavirus "Te ha salido una monarquía en el bancal": el minuto de silencio de la Familia Real, convertido en meme



De luto, ante la bandera de España y situados junto a uno de los edificios principales del Palacio de la Zarzuela. Así han guardado un minuto de silencio por las víctimas del coronavirus, los miembros de la Familia Real: Felipe VI, Letizia, la princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía. Sucedió este miércoles a las 12 horas, en el primero de los 10 días de luto nacional decretado por el Gobierno.

Las imágenes han dado la vuelta a los medios y también a las redes, donde los tuiteros la han convertido en meme:

