De luto, ante la bandera de España y situados junto a uno de los edificios principales del Palacio de la Zarzuela. Así han guardado un minuto de silencio por las víctimas del coronavirus, los miembros de la Familia Real: Felipe VI, Letizia, la princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía. Sucedió este miércoles a las 12 horas, en el primero de los 10 días de luto nacional decretado por el Gobierno.
ea, pues ya han echado la mañana
— pau (@pau_ciru) May 27, 2020
Las imágenes han dado la vuelta a los medios y también a las redes, donde los tuiteros la han convertido en meme:
Había que hacerlo. pic.twitter.com/P0PGRQQQac
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) May 27, 2020
— BAINK - El Regreso (@AntiNormal15) May 27, 2020
¿La familia Real o un grupo indie escandinavo? pic.twitter.com/c9LILdKjbo
— Sargento de Hierro (@MeoNapalm) May 27, 2020
— NiceTeacher (@wenwhy) May 27, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) May 27, 2020
- ¡Quietas! No nos verá si no nos movemos! pic.twitter.com/FKy2EY7p1r
— caca de vaca (@absurddheces) May 27, 2020
— DoLOLs Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) May 27, 2020
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) May 27, 2020
Viene fuerte la nueva de súper héroes. pic.twitter.com/BB1zTioGWz
— றଇהіқ???? (@86Monik37) May 27, 2020
Us ✂️ pic.twitter.com/RrpG0SXUeg
— Alfil Chess ♟???????? (@JoseluCruz65) May 27, 2020
Perdón, mejor asín pic.twitter.com/aQHLW4PV3R
— Lady Cocreta (@Ixxib) May 27, 2020
Esa barrera está muy separada. pic.twitter.com/0rKRUX9HvL
— Mulo #VoyASeguirEnCasa ???????????? (@AbreCesar23) May 27, 2020
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) May 27, 2020
Te ha salido una monarquía en el bancal https://t.co/Gm5iJD0sJN
— otreboR (@_robertoserrano) May 27, 2020
???? pic.twitter.com/nweSuDmk0B
— Lasiouxsie (@Sonia40298210) May 27, 2020
#SpaceX Xpain version. pic.twitter.com/5SIBH5BlSy
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) May 27, 2020
— Kaerás conmigo ???????? (@K0D3N) May 27, 2020
— DoLOLs Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) May 27, 2020
- ¡Te ha salido una familia real en el bancal! Tú no sabes lo que chupa una familia real, te deja la tierra seca. pic.twitter.com/OwXdCZs1kc
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) May 27, 2020
- Papá, nos ha salido un señor en el jardín.
- Pues ya sabes, a arrancarlo.
- Me da lástima.
- Da igual, mejor ahora a esperar a que hable.
- Igual le gusta Kurosawa.
- ¿Y si no? Nada nada, a arrancarlo. ¡Imagínate que crece y se hace republicano! pic.twitter.com/AwTE38hHpY
— El Señor Oscuro del Có (@SogueroF) May 27, 2020
Hoy en Bricomanía:
¿Qué hacer cuando te plantan una monarquía que no para de crecer?#TraerLaRepública pic.twitter.com/KL51nG0dTI
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) May 27, 2020
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) May 27, 2020
— Ababol (@laloteta) May 27, 2020
- Papá ¿Nos podemos mover ya?
- No hija, las blancas mueven primero. pic.twitter.com/FvFujp6GL4
— Von Speek (@VonSpeek) May 27, 2020
