Las protestas y disturbios llevan días sucediéndose en Nueva York después de que un policía matara a un ciudadano afroamericano en Mineápolis (Minnesota) cuando era detenido. La escalada de violencia se ha extendido a otras grandes ciudades del país, y la represión de la policía y la Guardia Nacional también va en aumento.

Al menos 345 personas fueron detenidas en la noche del sábado y 33 policías resultaron heridos en las protestas por la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd que tuvieron lugar en varios puntos de la ciudad de Nueva York, que arrancaron al mediodía con carácter pacífico pero que se tornaron violentas con el paso de las horas.

Desde el viernes, numerosos periodistas y manifestantes están denunciado en redes la brutalidad de la actuación policial en Nueva York. Hasta ahora, la mayor polémica se centra en un atropello de manifestantes en Brooklin. En un vídeo se aprecia cómo un grupo de unos 30 manifestantes cierran el paso a un vehículo de la policía con unas vallas, le lanzan botellas, bolsas de basura y otros objetos y, tras la llegada en apoyo de otro coche patrulla, ambos arrollan a la multitud.

#PoliceBrutality #BlackLivesMatter #nypd we as Muslims stand with our African-American fellow citizens. We all suffered from racisms pic.twitter.com/nVs5kpSded

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea: "What we saw in Minnesota... was wrong." But running over demonstrators with SUVs... Well, THAT’s a different story. #GeorgeLloyd #JusticeForGeorge #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/0ouieQ1mtg

El alcalde Bill de Blasio, en una rueda de prensa de urgencia y en una entrevista en la cadena local NY1, justificó la acción policial ante una "situación excepcional" y "muy tensa" en la que los agentes fueron rodeados "con violencia" por parte de los manifestantes. "Los agentes tenían que salir de esa situación, estaban rodeados", adujo. En cualquier caso, el alcalde reconoció que se trata de un "vídeo problemático", que desearía que los agentes no hubiesen actuado de esa manera, pero los justificó porque la situación era cada vez más "peligrosa" para ellos.

Es quizás la escena más espectacular, aunque no la única. Numerosos periodistas han colgado imágenes de agentes golpeando y empujando con brutalidad a manifestantes que no estaban participando en los disturbios. Las autoridades de Nueva York prometieron este domingo que se llevarán a cabo investigaciones "rápidas" e "independientes" de los violentos enfrentamientos que se han vivido en la ciudad entre manifestantes y la policía durante las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd.

Here’s an NYPD officer violently throwing a woman to the ground with no intention on arresting her, just inflicting pain.

Find this officer and fire him immediately, @NYPDShea. pic.twitter.com/zgPwnUcWrw

— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 30, 2020