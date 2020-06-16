Diario Público
Memes El descacharrante tuneo que los tuiteros han hecho con la mascarilla de Teodoro García Egea

Con la emergencia del coronavirus tiene pinta de que las mascarillas se van a quedar con nosotros durante al menos una temporada larga y ya están empezando a salir modelos que combinan la protección con la moda. Así las hemos visto con banderas, de marcas, con dibujos, estampados... Y ahora también han llegado a las manos de los tuiteros que, al menos en con el Photoshop están haciendo sus propios modelos.

El primero al que han tuneado es el secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea. Estos son los modelos que le han diseñado:

