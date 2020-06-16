Con la emergencia del coronavirus tiene pinta de que las mascarillas se van a quedar con nosotros durante al menos una temporada larga y ya están empezando a salir modelos que combinan la protección con la moda. Así las hemos visto con banderas, de marcas, con dibujos, estampados... Y ahora también han llegado a las manos de los tuiteros que, al menos en con el Photoshop están haciendo sus propios modelos.
El primero al que han tuneado es el secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea. Estos son los modelos que le han diseñado:
Yo creo que se podría hacer un 'Inserte aquí su meme' con Teodoro ????
Original / Plantilla / Ejemplo ???? pic.twitter.com/ST6LcaZA7b
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) June 15, 2020
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) June 15, 2020
Es una mascarilla ffp999 de los aviones de Ayuso, tú tranqui Teo. pic.twitter.com/ZfZ3Ne8s7y
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) June 16, 2020
— The Raven (@the_raven77) June 15, 2020
Que el COVID no te impida practicar tu deporte favorito. pic.twitter.com/JdqWSjOtlo
— caca de vaca (@absurddheces) June 15, 2020
— FERDELES. (@ferdeles) June 15, 2020
— Capitán Cavernícola (@CapitanCave) June 15, 2020
— burrapaca (@burrapaca) June 15, 2020
— Runnercervecero (@Runnercervecero) June 15, 2020
Un cuñao es un cuñao. pic.twitter.com/jBpa8Nj12Z
— Alfbosie Antifa (@alfbosie) June 15, 2020
— Antonio M. García (@tonimanugl) June 15, 2020
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) June 15, 2020
— Isabel de Castilla (@Isabel_Catolica) June 15, 2020
— Limovnik???? (@SChiringuitos) June 15, 2020
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) June 15, 2020
— Lluís Podall???? (@LluisPodall) June 15, 2020
Yo es que si no lo hace @Udais07 como que me falta algo... pic.twitter.com/l0ublFk1Vw
— Eluranio enriquecido #PollaViejaTeam (@mancogido) June 15, 2020
— Mr. Daltónico ???? ???? (@Mr_daltonico) June 15, 2020
Nada como imitar a tu ídolo. Aznarillas pic.twitter.com/jncZqiYVip
— Willy (@WillyDP07) June 15, 2020
— Alejandro (@alelitooo) June 15, 2020
— Pucelano Cabreado (@PucelanoCabrea1) June 15, 2020
— Satanislislavsky (@Satanislavsky) June 15, 2020
— Alberto de Sanfélix (@aeroc74) June 15, 2020
— Miro (@TeodomiroMC) June 16, 2020
— Satanislislavsky (@Satanislavsky) June 15, 2020
— David GM (Pakíe) (@elpakie) June 15, 2020
