"¿Pero como tenéis tantísimo rostro?": Twitter recuerda al PP que no apoyó a las mujeres maltratadas aunque ahora pregunte por ellas

Si algo se le pide a los políticos, además de honestidad, es coherencia. Lamentablemente este valor cotiza a la baja entre la clase política española. Ejemplo de ello es lo que ha ocurrido con Alicia García Rodríguez, diputada del PP por Ávila y Portavoz de Derechos Sociales de su partido en el Congreso. A García Rodríguez le han llovido las críticas en Twitter después de presumir en esta red social de que su partido va a preguntar al Gobierno en la sesión de control por "las ayudas a mujeres víctimas de maltrato y explotación sexual durante la pandemia". Cómo se preocupa el PP por este colectivo de mujeres vulnerables, viene a decir esta diputada.

García Rodríguez, sin embargo, olvida mencionar un pequeño detalle: el pasado 29 de abril el Congreso votó el decreto en materia de protección y asistencia a las víctimas de violencia de género durante la emergencia del coronavirus. Como ya contamos en su momento Público, el decreto salió adelante con el apoyo de todos los grupos, salvo –sí, no es difícil de adivinar– el PP y Vox. Los de Pablo Casado se abstuvieron y la ultraderecha votó en contra. Algún tuitero se lo ha recordado con toda la crudeza de forma muy gráfica.

El PP suspende en feminismo y García Rodríguez suspende en coherencia. La legión tuitera, que nunca deja pasar una, se ha puesto de uñas con la diputada conservadora en su sitio. Como siempre, recopilamos los mejores tuits.

