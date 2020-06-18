En plena desescalada, el presidente y director ejecutivo de la multinacional española Viscofan, José Domingo Ampuero, se ha visto envuelto en una fuerte polémica tras sus palabras durante su intervención en la tercera sesión de la Cumbre Empresarial organizada por la CEOE para abordar la reactivación de la economía tras la emergencia del coronavirus.
En este contexto, Ampuero explicó que "el otoño se presenta muy muy duro", por lo que consideró que "este año las vacaciones debe tomarlas el que pueda y cuando pueda... Las cosas no están para bromas".
Minuto 8:40
Estas palabras han causado auténtica indignación y las redes se han encargado de recordar al director este grupo de fabricación y comercialización de envolturas para productos cárnicos de que las vacaciones son un derecho de los trabajadores.
La CEOE, diez años apostando por la innovación. pic.twitter.com/YlWnFlQLPM
— Pedro Ramiro (@pramiro_) June 18, 2020
No hagáis caso a la CEOE. Las vacaciones son un derecho. Punto. pic.twitter.com/NQ5L0SUW8a
— La Casona de Rales ????️???? (@de_rales) June 17, 2020
La IGENTE cantidad de empresas que están haciendo trabajar a sus empleados ilegalmente mientras cobran prestación, y la CEOE tiene el atrevimiento de decir que no es momento para "vacaciones".
— La Labo. Tiempo de rojales lágrimas de liberales (@StarlessCrimson) June 18, 2020
El descanso es un derecho intocable. Bromas ni una. Lo que se tomará cuando se pueda serán los beneficios, ¿no? Eso dice el mercado libre, ¿verdad? https://t.co/E3GyDZoMf1
— Laura L. Ruiz (@lauralruiz) June 18, 2020
En realidad es "las vacaciones debe tomarlas el que yo diga y cuando yo diga", la dictadura del capital. https://t.co/ZigO8uOUJb
— Raúl Martínez (@raulmtt) June 17, 2020
Creen que las vacaciones son un favor. Como pagar. https://t.co/m0AxzxbARD
— errordesconocido (@errordesconocid) June 18, 2020
