En plena desescalada, el presidente y director ejecutivo de la multinacional española Viscofan, José Domingo Ampuero, se ha visto envuelto en una fuerte polémica tras sus palabras durante su intervención en la tercera sesión de la Cumbre Empresarial organizada por la CEOE para abordar la reactivación de la economía tras la emergencia del coronavirus.

En este contexto, Ampuero explicó que "el otoño se presenta muy muy duro", por lo que consideró que "este año las vacaciones debe tomarlas el que pueda y cuando pueda... Las cosas no están para bromas".

Estas palabras han causado auténtica indignación y las redes se han encargado de recordar al director este grupo de fabricación y comercialización de envolturas para productos cárnicos de que las vacaciones son un derecho de los trabajadores.

