Twitter Un gaitero, la última víctima de los bulos de Vox: "¿Hay algo que diga esta gente que no sea mentira?"

"Realmente asqueroso". Con estas palabras ha definido el gaitero Xesús Rodríguez uno de los bulos de Vox por el que se ha visto salpicado. En concreto, la cuenta de Twitter de la formación de ultraderecha difundió una imagen en la que aparecía Rodríguez tocando la gaita en la Plaza del Obradoiro mientras pasaban por su lado algunos miembros del partido, que celebraron un mitin en A Coruña este pasado fin de semana.

"El gaitero nos recibe", señalaron en tuit en el que adjuntaron la foto y que posteriormente borraron. Lo de la recepción, sin embargo, es algo muy alejado de la realidad.

"Quiero dejar muy claro que estaba tocando como lo hago habitualmente y de repente apareció toda esta tropa, NO RECIBÍ A NADIE", ha escrito el joven en su perfil de Facebook. "Ya estaba al tanto de las manipulaciones y travesuras de ciertos partidos políticos, pero nunca imaginé ser víctima de uno de sus montajes", ha agregado.


La historia se ha vuelto viral tras la denuncia del gaitero y ha saltado a Twitter.

