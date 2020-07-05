En la TVG emitían un reportaje de esos tan comunes: llega el verano, las piscinas abren, y los reporteros acuden raudos en busca de declaraciones sobre el calor y el frescor del agua. Alguna vez hay sorpresas, y este fue el caso.
Un joven es interpelado por la televisión autonómica, empieza a hablar y un amigo le hace una pequeña observación, en pleno directo, que se ha convertido en viral en cuestión de minutos.
Novo momentazo da TVG
"En gallego gilipollas" pic.twitter.com/ck9FapDLYl
— Clau ???? (@ClaudiaVzquezS2) July 5, 2020
En Twitter ya han encontrado un nuevo héroe nacional, que ha acompasado el comentario y se ha llevado el aplauso generalizado, además de haber provocado unas cuantas risas.
Nunca llegará al nivel de esta leyenda pic.twitter.com/g7bntapmzm
— mateo[:) (@mateotm9598) July 5, 2020
Nuevo héroe nacional. "En gallego, gilipollas" https://t.co/bKYOYh3Glw
— Joan Bermúdez (WFH ????) (@Jbermudez89) July 5, 2020
"En gallego, gilipollas", dice, en perfecto castellano. ???? https://t.co/I5OE8wKy0W
— ???????????????????? ツ (@jtarrio75) July 5, 2020
Novo eslogan das campañas de normalización lingüística: "En gallego gilipollas" https://t.co/qxZ0FQMsgO
— Olympia ελισα (@abelouraa) July 5, 2020
En gallego gilipollas. pic.twitter.com/ZaAFLyn2bw
— Víctor (@victor_herrero6) July 5, 2020
— Cascarelo ????????♂️ (@Cascarelo) July 5, 2020
— Cascarelo ????????♂️ (@Cascarelo) July 5, 2020
