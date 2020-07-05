Diario Público
Twitter "Héroe nacional": la descacharrante conexión en directo de la televisión gallega en una piscina

En la TVG emitían un reportaje de esos tan comunes: llega el verano, las piscinas abren, y los reporteros acuden raudos en busca de declaraciones sobre el calor y el frescor del agua. Alguna vez hay sorpresas, y este fue el caso.

Un joven es interpelado por la televisión autonómica, empieza a hablar y un amigo le hace una pequeña observación, en pleno directo, que se ha convertido en viral en cuestión de minutos.

En Twitter ya han encontrado un nuevo héroe nacional, que ha acompasado el comentario y se ha llevado el aplauso generalizado, además de haber provocado unas cuantas risas.

