Este 18 de julio de 2020 se cumplen 84 años del golpe de Estado que, con el tiempo, finiquitó la II República e impuso la dictadura de Francisco Franco, prolongada durante 40 años.
Los usuarios de Twitter han recordado esta fecha, después de que algunos denunciaran que se estaba ensalzando el golpe de Estado desde algunas cuentas ultraderechistas.
Pese al breve intento de ensalzar el alzamiento de 1936, las redes rápidamente han reconducido la cuestión, y muchos han rememorado el inicio de la Guerra Civil.
Un 18 de julio de 1936 parte del ejército daba un golpe de Estado contra la II República Española. Comenzaba la Guerra Civil española. pic.twitter.com/L03B578j9G
— El Orden Mundial - EOM (@elOrdenMundial) July 18, 2020
Políticos, historiadores, analistas, tuiteros famosos... Muchos han querido dejar su impronta sobre este triste aniversario.
El 18 de julio no fue ningún glorioso alzamiento nacional, sino un golpe de Estado cobarde, traidor y sedicioso que además fracasó frente a la clase obrera organizada.
Os hizo falta la ayuda del fascismo internacional y destrozar el país para conseguir vuestros objetivos.
— Daniel Bernabé (@diasasaigonados) July 18, 2020
Pequeñas lecciones para el #18deJulioNuncaMas
El golpe de Estado de Franco fue contra el primer Gobierno del mundo, el de la Segunda República, que incluyó en su Constitución acatar el derecho humanitario internacional como propio. https://t.co/h5uiQkxFGp pic.twitter.com/zjdaJCf4QR
— Memoria_ARMH (@ARMH_Memoria) July 18, 2020
El #18deJulio es una de las fechas más trascendentales en la historia contemporánea del Estado español. ???? pic.twitter.com/wk7WHyP8rH
— YESCA Castilla???? (@YescaCastilla) July 18, 2020
Su 18 de julio, mi 14 de abril...
— Pancho Varona (@Panchovarona) July 18, 2020
Quienes llaman al 18 de Julio del 1936 Alzamiento, son quienes llaman al 1 de Octubre de 2017 Golpe de Estado.
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) July 18, 2020
La ultraderecha saca pecho del golpe de Estado del 18 de julio en redes, después vendría la Guerra de España y la matanza fundacional del franquismo, donde miles de personas fueron asesinadas selectivamente y tiradas en cunetas, 81 años después siguen ahí#LeyVictimasFranquismoYa pic.twitter.com/9T4GMEya0y
— Carolina Alonso (@Carolalon1) July 18, 2020
Y para demostrar que exageramos cuando llamamos fascistas a los fascistas, hoy los fascistas celebran el golpe de estado fascista.
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) July 18, 2020
