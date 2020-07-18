Diario Público
Twitter "Fue un golpe de Estado cobarde, traidor y sedicioso que fracasó frente a la clase obrera organizada": las redes recuerdan el aniversario de la guerra civil

Este 18 de julio de 2020 se cumplen 84 años del golpe de Estado que, con el tiempo, finiquitó la II República e impuso la dictadura de Francisco Franco, prolongada durante 40 años.

Los usuarios de Twitter han recordado esta fecha, después de que algunos denunciaran que se estaba ensalzando el golpe de Estado desde algunas cuentas ultraderechistas.

Pese al breve intento de ensalzar el alzamiento de 1936, las redes rápidamente han reconducido la cuestión, y muchos han rememorado el inicio de la Guerra Civil.

Políticos, historiadores, analistas, tuiteros famosos... Muchos han querido dejar su impronta sobre este triste aniversario.

