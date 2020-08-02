El Telediario de TVE tuvo que pedir disculpas el pasado viernes después de que, "por un error", difundieran en el programa de noticias de las 15 horas un gráfico con una proporción incorrecta sobre la caída económica por la covid-19, siendo España el país peor parado de la Eurozona.
Después de las críticas recibidas, el programa de la noche rectificó y mostró la caída real del Producto Interior Bruto: "Se la mostramos [la curva vertiginosa] con la proporción correcta, que por un error que lamentamos no les hemos mostrado en el Telediario de las tres", zanjó la presentadora.
Pese a las disculpas, la caverna mediática salió para criticar este fallo y pedir, como en otras ocasiones, el cierre de RTVE. Juan Carlos Girauta fue uno de ellos: "Gráficos de trilero. Mírenlos bien. Por el cierre de RTVE".
Gráficos de trilero. Mírenlos bien.
Por el cierre de RTVE. pic.twitter.com/kDvxFRoFJ0
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) July 31, 2020
José Ramón Patterson, el histórico corresponsal de TVE, le respondió con contundencia, afeando la carrera del político, que ha pasado por tres partidos distintos.
Si por un error merecemos quedar sin trabajo 6.000 personas, ¿qué destino debería esperar a un oportunista de la política que ha transitado por partidos tan dispares como el PSC, PP y Cs? https://t.co/o9muSu7reO
— José Ramón Patterson (@joseramonpatter) August 1, 2020
Un error, ciertamente grave, que TVE corrigió y por el que pidió disculpas en la segunda edición del Telediario. pic.twitter.com/kiNK7oQHRV
— José Ramón Patterson (@joseramonpatter) August 1, 2020
El político respondió al periodista, mencionado a su padre, y volvió a exigir el cierre de la cadena pública.
Oportunista su señor padre, @joseramonpatter.
Yo le pago su sueldo y su jubilación anticipada. A cambio, usted no aporta más que intoxicación.
Por el cierre de RTVE. https://t.co/ycAxHMYBMm
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) August 1, 2020
