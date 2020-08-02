Diario Público
Twitter "¿Qué destino debería esperar a un oportunista de la política?": un periodista de TVE responde a Girauta tras pedir el cierre de la cadena pública

El Telediario de TVE tuvo que pedir disculpas el pasado viernes después de que, "por un error", difundieran en el programa de noticias de las 15 horas un gráfico con una proporción incorrecta sobre la caída económica por la covid-19, siendo España el país peor parado de la Eurozona.

Después de las críticas recibidas, el programa de la noche rectificó y mostró la caída real del Producto Interior Bruto: "Se la mostramos [la curva vertiginosa] con la proporción correcta, que por un error que lamentamos no les hemos mostrado en el Telediario de las tres", zanjó la presentadora.

Pese a las disculpas, la caverna mediática salió para criticar este fallo y pedir, como en otras ocasiones, el cierre de RTVE. Juan Carlos Girauta fue uno de ellos: "Gráficos de trilero. Mírenlos bien. Por el cierre de RTVE".

José Ramón Patterson, el histórico corresponsal de TVE, le respondió con contundencia, afeando la carrera del político, que ha pasado por tres partidos distintos.

El político respondió al periodista, mencionado a su padre, y volvió a exigir el cierre de la cadena pública.

