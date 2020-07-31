Estás leyendo: España sufre la mayor caída económica de la eurozona por la covid-19, casi seis puntos más que la media

El producto interior bruto de la zona euro registró entre abril y junio una caída del 12,1%, mientras que el de España se desplomó hasta un 18,5%.

Un camarero sirve a los clientes en su bar de la Plaza Mayor de Salamanca. EFE/JM García
El producto interior bruto (PIB) de la eurozona registró entre abril y junio una caída del 12,1%, sin precedentes en toda la serie histórica, después de haber sufrido una contracción del 3,6% en el primer trimestre del año, según la primera estimación del dato publicada por Eurostat, que señala a España como la economía con peor evolución, con un derrumbe del 18,5% del PIB.

En comparación con el segundo trimestre del pasado ejercicio, el PIB de la zona euro registró una caída interanual del 15%, después de la contracción interanual del 3,1% de los tres primeros meses del año.

En el conjunto de la Unión Europea (UE), la actividad económica experimentó en el segundo trimestre del año una caída sin precedentes del 11,9%, después de la contracción del 3,2% observada en los tres primeros meses de 2020. En comparación con el mismo periodo de 2019, la bajada del PIB en la UE fue del 14,4%.

Entre los países cuyos datos estaban disponibles, España sufrió la mayor caída del PIB con diferencia en el segundo trimestre, al registrar un desplome del 18,5%, tras la bajada del 5,2% en los tres primeros meses de 2020, seguida de Portugal, con una contracción del 14,1% en el segundo trimestre, tras el retroceso del 3,8% en los tres primeros meses de 2020.

Por su parte, el PIB de Francia se contrajo un 13,8% en el segundo trimestre, después de bajar un 5,9% en el primero, mientras que la economía de Italia registró una contracción del 12,4% entre abril y junio, después de la caída del 5,4% observada entre enero y marzo. En el caso de Bélgica, el PIB se hundió un 12,2% en el segundo trimestre, tras caer un 3,5% en el primero.

Alemania, que dio a conocer este jueves sus datos, registró una caída del PIB del 10,1% en el segundo trimestre, después del descenso del 2% entre los meses de enero y marzo.

