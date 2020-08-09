Diario Público
Los líos del rey emérito Figo da la bienvenida a Portugal a Juan Carlos I hablando de "coletas" y le llueven las críticas: "Siempre fue extremo derecho"

Por

"Bienvenido su Majestad aquí no hay coletas". Es el tuit publicado este domingo por el exfutbolista Luis Figo, enlazando a una noticia del diario El Mundo, que asegura que el rey emérito pretende establecerse en Portugal.

Un tuit que ha hecho mucho ruido, aunque no ha sorprendido, ya que Figo ha dejado claro en muchas ocasiones por dónde van sus preferencias políticas.

En los últimos días se ha especulado con el destino del padre de Felipe VI después de huir de España acorralado por las investigaciones y las informaciones sobre sus negocios privados. El mensaje de Figo y especialmente el comentario que parece pretender hacer un chiste sobre el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, no ha pasado desapercibido en las redes sociales. Muchos tuiteros han cargado contra él y algunos han recordado los problemas del futbolista con Hacienda:

