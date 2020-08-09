"Bienvenido su Majestad aquí no hay coletas". Es el tuit publicado este domingo por el exfutbolista Luis Figo, enlazando a una noticia del diario El Mundo, que asegura que el rey emérito pretende establecerse en Portugal.
Bienvenido su Majestad aquí no hay coletas!! ???????? https://t.co/vecWTg7Gec
— Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) August 9, 2020
Un tuit que ha hecho mucho ruido, aunque no ha sorprendido, ya que Figo ha dejado claro en muchas ocasiones por dónde van sus preferencias políticas.
En los últimos días se ha especulado con el destino del padre de Felipe VI después de huir de España acorralado por las investigaciones y las informaciones sobre sus negocios privados. El mensaje de Figo y especialmente el comentario que parece pretender hacer un chiste sobre el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, no ha pasado desapercibido en las redes sociales. Muchos tuiteros han cargado contra él y algunos han recordado los problemas del futbolista con Hacienda:
Figo, que Portugal es una República y gobierna la izquierda... Ya sabemos que no te gusta pagar a Hacienda como al emérito pero al menos no hagas el ridículo.
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) August 9, 2020
Figo es tan chaquetero y tan facha que no sé a qué espera Ciudadanos para ficharlo como sustituto de Girauta. pic.twitter.com/0P17RiW824
— Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) August 9, 2020
Veréis cuando Figo se entere de que Portugal es una república que hizo una maravillosa revolución para librarse de una dictadura asesina... ????
— Protestona ???? (@protestona1) August 9, 2020
Portugal, donde las gomas del pelo están prohibidas, según FIGO pic.twitter.com/qNhmCmur4H
— Flanagan McPhee (@FlanaganMcPhee) August 9, 2020
Centro envenenado desde la derecha. pic.twitter.com/4SEpCsbUZZ
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) August 9, 2020
No sé a qué viene tanta sorpresa con Figo si siempre fue extremo derecho.
— Aguirre Fernández (@khalkrueger) August 9, 2020
Eres como Mourinho,
pero con más intolerancia.
— Jaume d'Urgell (@JaumedUrgell) August 9, 2020
Ni monarquía.
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) August 9, 2020
Le unen más cosashttps://t.co/fJZB5A69Pr
— Chamen chou ???????? (@loputopeor1) August 9, 2020
Alguien le puede explicar a Figo la diferencia entre ser extremo derecho y ser de extrema derecha pic.twitter.com/QwdiKFNkQu
— La Venus (@lavenusdelisa) August 9, 2020
