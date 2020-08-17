"Hay clamores que matan": cachondeo en Twitter por dos titulares de prensa que apuntan a Sánchez en direcciones opuestas

El diario El Español titulaba el 24 de abril una noticia con: "Clamor para que Sánchez delegue la desescalada en comunidades autónomas, municipios y empresas" y unos meses después, el 14 de agosto otra noticia con un titular parecido: "Clamor para que Sánchez retome el mando único en la pandemia y acabe con el caos autonómico", unos titulares que han hecho que las redes sociales reaccionen con humor a esta contradicción.
El periodista Quique Peinado ha sido de los primeros en comparar estos titulares.
24 de abril, 14 de agosto. Lloro. pic.twitter.com/ChSUsRA9mI
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) August 16, 2020
Varios usuarios de Twitter y Facebook se han unido a las bromas prediciendo que "el 4 de diciembre volveremos a ver el primer titular. Y así entramos en un bucle infinito de tontería".
Eso significa que el 4 de diciembre, por seguir la sucesión, volveremos a ver el primer titular. Y así entramos en un bucle infinito de tontería ????
— H sonora ???? (@hsonora) August 16, 2020
Mismo medio. Mismo periodista. Abril y ahora.
Hay clamores que matan.
Publicada por Jesús Moreno en Domingo, 16 de agosto de 2020
Pon "clamor para que Sánchez" en el teclado de tu móvil y escribe lo que te dice el corrector https://t.co/pfaw2vHdIa
— Filólogos cabreados (@FilolCabreados) August 16, 2020
Cuando el Gobierno central tenía el mando único, las CCAA denunciaban la dictadura que vivían. Ahora que tienen la capacidad de tomar medidas para paliar los efectos del virus, piden que se retome el mando único porque se sienten solos. Vaya ineptos. https://t.co/CeOWkJhEhe
— Derechos, no flores /❤♀️???? (@saralebrel) August 14, 2020
Completa con el texto predictivo "Clamor para que Sánchez ..." y consigue que un periódico te lo compre como noticiahttps://t.co/xqksRxwnCq
— Armando el pollo (@Arma_pollo) August 16, 2020
La primera línea del titular vale para todo. https://t.co/HzyPb5RIGr
— Pedro Vallín (@pvallin) August 16, 2020
