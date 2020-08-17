Diario Público
"Hay clamores que matan": cachondeo en Twitter por dos titulares de prensa que apuntan a Sánchez en direcciones opuestas

El diario El Español titulaba el 24 de abril una noticia con: "Clamor para que Sánchez delegue la desescalada en comunidades autónomas, municipios y empresas" y unos meses después, el 14 de agosto otra noticia con un titular parecido: "Clamor para que Sánchez retome el mando único en la pandemia y acabe con el caos autonómico", unos titulares que han hecho que las redes sociales reaccionen con humor a esta contradicción.

El periodista Quique Peinado ha sido de los primeros en comparar estos titulares.

Varios usuarios de Twitter y Facebook se han unido a las bromas prediciendo que "el 4 de diciembre volveremos a ver el primer titular. Y así entramos en un bucle infinito de tontería".

Mismo medio. Mismo periodista. Abril y ahora.

Hay clamores que matan.

Publicada por Jesús Moreno en Domingo, 16 de agosto de 2020

 

