Twitter hace limpieza de insultos y amenazas de la extrema derecha en el hashtag #ViolentosdeVox

Twitter está de limpieza y los tuiteros han decidido hacer acopio de toda la basura digital acumulada en sus cuentas. Además de vídeos viejos y memes varios, los usuarios han encontrado multitud de amenazas e insultos de personas y cuentas bots de ultraderecha así como de otros usuarios que dicen hablar en nombre de Vox.
Los cachorros de Abascal son los más propensos a utilizar este tipo de ataques de forma anónima a través de las redes contra quienes mantienen una ideología progresista y de izquierdas. Esta colección se ha colado en apenas 30 minutos en los primeros puestos del trending topic nacional bajo el hashtag #ViolentosdeVox.
Aquí os dejamos una colección de los más interesantes para ayudar a hacer la limpieza veraniega.
Por desgracia sólo hay que darse una vuelta por mis publicaciones para darse cuenta del odio que tienen los #ViolentosDeVOX.
Su odio, nuestra sonrisa. pic.twitter.com/VB25z6dKHG
— Dina Bousselham (@DinaBousselham) August 23, 2020
Ejemplo del nivel moral e intelectual de los fascistas.#ViolentosDeVOX pic.twitter.com/0M3DkwEkFx
— Mrs. Wallace (@wallacegere) August 23, 2020
Hilo con pantallazos de los #ViolentosDeVOX @RubenSanchezTW
— Richar????✊????♀️⚖️⚛️ #SinCienciaNoHayFuturo (@CantaberIndoctu) August 23, 2020
Estos son algunos de los insultos que recibo cada día por dar mi opinión (además de MD con amenazas) y no seguir los dictados ideológicos de la extrema derecha.
Son violentos. #ViolentosDeVox pic.twitter.com/qMwrwajALm
— Andrés ???? (@And89_3) August 23, 2020
