Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter hace limpieza de insultos y amenazas de la extrema derecha en el hashtag #ViolentosdeVox

Por

Twitter está de limpieza y los tuiteros han decidido hacer acopio de toda la basura digital acumulada en sus cuentas. Además de vídeos viejos y memes varios, los usuarios han encontrado multitud de amenazas e insultos de personas y cuentas bots de ultraderecha así como de otros usuarios que dicen hablar en nombre de Vox.

Los cachorros de Abascal son los más propensos a utilizar este tipo de ataques de forma anónima a través de las redes contra quienes mantienen una ideología progresista y de izquierdas. Esta colección se ha colado en apenas 30 minutos en los primeros puestos del trending topic nacional bajo el hashtag #ViolentosdeVox.

Aquí os dejamos una colección de los más interesantes para ayudar a hacer la limpieza veraniega.

 

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo