"¿Se puede dar más asco?": indignación en Twitter con un nuevo artículo machista en 'El Mundo' lleno de insultos a Miley Cyrus

El diario 'El Mundo' ha revolucionado Twitter tras publicar un artículo que repasa y critica la vida de la cantante Miley Cyrus. Desde el titular, "Miley Cyrus: De niña buena a 'pilingui' y, otra vez, niña buena", le faltan el respeto utilizando la palabra 'pilingui'.

En la pieza, el autor comenta que la cantante se subió encima de los escenarios "para emputecerse, en una jugada comercial que le salió rentable". Esto ha cabreado enormemente a muchos lectores, que reclaman que los periodistas tengan perspectiva de género, ya que en el caso de se tratase de un cantante no se hablaría así de él.

No es la primera vez que le ocurre esto al diario 'El Mundo', ya que hace unas semanas también recibió numerosas críticas tras publicar un polémico artículo en contra de Pepa Flores.

Así han reaccionado en Twitter a la última machistada de 'El Mundo':

