"¿Se puede dar más asco?": indignación en Twitter con un nuevo artículo machista en 'El Mundo' lleno de insultos a Miley Cyrus

El diario 'El Mundo' ha revolucionado Twitter tras publicar un artículo que repasa y critica la vida de la cantante Miley Cyrus. Desde el titular, "Miley Cyrus: De niña buena a 'pilingui' y, otra vez, niña buena", le faltan el respeto utilizando la palabra 'pilingui'.
En la pieza, el autor comenta que la cantante se subió encima de los escenarios "para emputecerse, en una jugada comercial que le salió rentable". Esto ha cabreado enormemente a muchos lectores, que reclaman que los periodistas tengan perspectiva de género, ya que en el caso de se tratase de un cantante no se hablaría así de él.
No es la primera vez que le ocurre esto al diario 'El Mundo', ya que hace unas semanas también recibió numerosas críticas tras publicar un polémico artículo en contra de Pepa Flores.
Así han reaccionado en Twitter a la última machistada de 'El Mundo':
Estamos deseosas de que @elmundoes comience a desinfectar de machismo sus titulares. Quizás algún día consigan hacer periodismo ¡Ánimo! pic.twitter.com/Kfpfvq7J7z
— Comunicadoras 8M (@comunicadoras8m) August 29, 2020
"Emputecerse" el vocablo más asqueroso inventado por un periodista machista https://t.co/zzSggklgIC
— PPMafia (@atletico47) August 29, 2020
Putas o Santas
Pilinguis o Niñas buenas
A ver cuando los medios de comunicación se ponen las pilas con el machismo en sus titulares. Tenemos derecho a un periodismo libre de estereotipos machistas y sexistas. #Machismo https://t.co/fququ1u1mD
— Marisol Rojas Fernández (@marisolrofe) August 29, 2020
En serio, ¿quién escribe estos artículos? "Pilingui", "emputecerse"... Desde luego, entre el ni guapa, ni simpática, ni buenecita a Pepa Flores y esto, se están coronando para muy mal. pic.twitter.com/uBauAf4F4u
— Clara Castaño Ruiz (@claracastruiz) August 30, 2020
Ni una semana sin la machistada de turno de El Mundo. https://t.co/xu0RFyGx0c
— Elena (@ElenaGM27) August 29, 2020
Vomito con estos titulares https://t.co/lYUjvggFEI
— Fran J. Lucas León (@Franvansciver) August 29, 2020
"Pilingui" "emputecerse"...
pero ¿se puede dar más asco??
Si fuera un hombre el cantante fijo que sería lo mismo... https://t.co/0v05hmsG5K
— miguel dieguez ???? (@dieguez_miguel) August 29, 2020
