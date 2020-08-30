Un hilo de Twitter sobre la ocupación de viviendas que da que pensar.
"Si alguien se mete en tu casa, no es okupación, sino allanamiento de morada y la policía interviene inmediatamente", escribe Gerardo Tecé.
"Okupar es meterte en una vivienda vacía, normalmente de un banco", añade el popular tuitero, quien detalla las personas desahuciadas en 2019 y los pisos ocupados propiedad de entidades bancarias.
Y establece una diferencia clara entre tu casa y... ¡Dentro hilo!
En 2019, 11.000 viviendas de la banca fueron ocupadas por familias sin recursos para no vivir en la calle. En 2019, a 17.000 familias sin recursos el banco les quitó sus casas y acabaron en la calle.
Pero el problema son los okupas, dicen los telediarios propiedad de la banca.
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) August 29, 2020
El banco tiene okupados 60 mil millones de euros de los españoles desde 2013.
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) August 30, 2020
Si alguien se mete en tu casa, no es okupación, sino allanamiento de morada y la policía interviene inmediatamente. Okupar es meterte en una vivienda vacía, normalmente de un banco. Y si la banca no devuelve los 60.000 millones, no entiendo las prisas por que recuperen esos pisos
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) August 30, 2020
