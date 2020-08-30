Diario Público
Twitter "El banco tiene okupados 60.000 millones de euros de los españoles desde 2013": el hilo de Gerardo Tecé sobre la ocupación de viviendas

Hilo de Twitter de Gerardo Tecé sobre la ocupación de viviendas
Un hilo de Twitter sobre la ocupación de viviendas que da que pensar.

"Si alguien se mete en tu casa, no es okupación, sino allanamiento de morada y la policía interviene inmediatamente", escribe Gerardo Tecé.

"Okupar es meterte en una vivienda vacía, normalmente de un banco", añade el popular tuitero, quien detalla las personas desahuciadas en 2019 y los pisos ocupados propiedad de entidades bancarias.

Y establece una diferencia clara entre tu casa y... ¡Dentro hilo!

