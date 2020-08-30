Un hilo de Twitter sobre la ocupación de viviendas que da que pensar.

"Si alguien se mete en tu casa, no es okupación, sino allanamiento de morada y la policía interviene inmediatamente", escribe Gerardo Tecé.

"Okupar es meterte en una vivienda vacía, normalmente de un banco", añade el popular tuitero, quien detalla las personas desahuciadas en 2019 y los pisos ocupados propiedad de entidades bancarias.

Y establece una diferencia clara entre tu casa y... ¡Dentro hilo!

En 2019, 11.000 viviendas de la banca fueron ocupadas por familias sin recursos para no vivir en la calle. En 2019, a 17.000 familias sin recursos el banco les quitó sus casas y acabaron en la calle.

— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) August 30, 2020