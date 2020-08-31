Diario Público
Un diputado de Vox fotografiado en una corrida de toros días después de mostrar su preocupación por la vuelta al cole

Varios miembros de Vox han acudido a los festejos taurinos celebrados en la Plaza de toros de Mérida, tras criticar al Gobierno de España por la falta de protocolos para el retorno a las aulas.

Concretamente, el diputado de Vox en Badajoz, Víctor Sánchez del Real, aseguró hace unos días por Twitter que se encontraba muy preocupado por la vuelta al cole, pero el periodista Francis Reina le ha pillado acudiendo a la plaza de toros.

Se ha marcado un "dos imágenes se entienden mejor juntas", algo que no ha pasado desapercibido en redes.

En esa misma situación, un compañero de Sánchez del Real, ha publicado una foto de ellos dos junto con el texto "haciendo cosas de fachas, apoyando la Fiesta Nacional".

El tema de las fiestas taurinas está generando mucha polémica y, de hecho, la Comunidad de Madrid tuvo que echarse atrás un día después de conceder todos los permisos para celebrar unas corridas de toros en Alcalá de Henares, tras recibir multitud de críticas y la petición expresa del alcalde de la localidad.

