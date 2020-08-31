Un diputado de Vox fotografiado en una corrida de toros días después de mostrar su preocupación por la vuelta al cole

Varios miembros de Vox han acudido a los festejos taurinos celebrados en la Plaza de toros de Mérida, tras criticar al Gobierno de España por la falta de protocolos para el retorno a las aulas.
Concretamente, el diputado de Vox en Badajoz, Víctor Sánchez del Real, aseguró hace unos días por Twitter que se encontraba muy preocupado por la vuelta al cole, pero el periodista Francis Reina le ha pillado acudiendo a la plaza de toros.
Se ha marcado un "dos imágenes se entienden mejor juntas", algo que no ha pasado desapercibido en redes.
Corte A: @sanchezdelreal, diputado de VOX, alarmadísimo por el riesgo de contagio que tendrán sus hijos en la vuelta al cole.
Corte B: @sanchezdelreal en la Plaza de toros de Mérida junto a miles de personas sin respetar la distancia de seguridad.
Pues eso. pic.twitter.com/KwOOLSxQZx
— Francis Reina (@francisrc93) August 29, 2020
En esa misma situación, un compañero de Sánchez del Real, ha publicado una foto de ellos dos junto con el texto "haciendo cosas de fachas, apoyando la Fiesta Nacional".
Ayer con mi amigo y compañero de Partido @sanchezdelreal haciendo cosas de fachas, apoyando la Fiesta Nacional . Magnifica noche de toros con indulto incluido. Viva el toreo y los toreros @InfoMorante . pic.twitter.com/N23VLj9V0H
— gvinegla (@gvinegla1) August 29, 2020
El tema de las fiestas taurinas está generando mucha polémica y, de hecho, la Comunidad de Madrid tuvo que echarse atrás un día después de conceder todos los permisos para celebrar unas corridas de toros en Alcalá de Henares, tras recibir multitud de críticas y la petición expresa del alcalde de la localidad.
