"Messi convertido en meme de Girauta": los tuits más cachondos del anuncio del crack argentino

La decisión de Lionel Messi de seguir en el Barça ha desatado, como no podía ser de otra manera, el ingenio del personal. Desde que tuviera a bien echar mano del burofax el pasado 25 de agosto, Messi ha tenido en jaque a la parroquia blaugrana en especial, y al periodismo deportivo en particular. También al madridismo, que ha visto –no sin cierto estupor– su gozo en un pozo. Las redes no han sido ajenas al culebrón Messi, el ingenio y la tontería –siempre desbordante y sin filtros– ha nutrido los timelines del personal con desopilantes memes y delirantes tuits... Allá van algunos ejemplos:
Messi convertido en meme Girauta. Buenos tiempos para el humor pic.twitter.com/wiIuCScKeS
— Dani Veira, parapetado en la cencia (@DaniVeiraF) September 4, 2020
Messi parece un empleado del GRITO SORDO S.L. pic.twitter.com/Ylgq2p8Kwq
— La Vida Moderna (@vidamoderna) September 5, 2020
SAME ENERGY. https://t.co/u1MXbL04rI
— Ignatius Farray (@IgnatiusFarray) September 4, 2020
Jajajajaja, yo, como Messi, por estas cosas no me voy de twitter ???????? pic.twitter.com/K9O8MsllBY
— Alejandro Gómez A. (@AlejandroGomezA) September 4, 2020
Pep Guardiola enseñándole a Leo Messi los movimientos tácticos que tiene que hacer cuando entre de cambio en su debut en el Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/sdz4oyt9pe
— Ángel César ???? (@MejiaUnder119) September 4, 2020
????♂️ @SergioRamos preparándose para perseguir a Lionel Messi por otra temporada ???? pic.twitter.com/RhGSwIlbZz
— Ahora o Nunca ESPN (@ahoraonuncaespn) September 4, 2020
Messi después de hacer que todo el mundo del fútbol se preocupará por que se quería salir del Barcelona y de ser los más buscado en Internet incluso más que el covid y al final se queda en el barcelona... pic.twitter.com/v2RTSEplmi
— Abraham Mtz (@AbrahamMtz02) September 4, 2020
Mientras tanto Messi pic.twitter.com/TST1q45zsK
— Futbol Sin Limite (@futbolsinlimi) September 4, 2020
Como yo. Parecía que se iba y al final se queda. pic.twitter.com/ShJXtp1Wl1
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) September 4, 2020
