El periodista Isaías Lafuente, en un momento de reflexión en Twitter, quiso hacer una predicción sobre la ley de Eutanasia, debatida durante esta semana en el Congreso de los Diputados y a la que Vox y PP se oponen rotundamente.
Lafuente tiró de memoria para recoger algunas leyes que la derecha no quería bajo ningún concepto y que poco después acabó utilizando sin reparos.
De nuevo, intentarán frenar la Ley de Eutanasia. Después, harán uso de ella. Lo vimos con el divorcio, con el aborto y con el matrimonio igualitario.
— Isaías Lafuente Zorrilla (@IsaiasLafuente) September 10, 2020
Las reacciones al comentario han subrayado la idea de Lafuente, que critica el uso indiscriminado en leyes que, de ser por ellos, no serían legales.
Resulta paradójico que muchos de los que están en contra de la eutanasia están a favor de la pena de muerte.
— Miner Nava (@MinerNava) September 10, 2020
Y en 10 años nos venderán que fue idea suya.
— Aurelio ???? (@marte1463) September 10, 2020
Recuerdo que en 1978, los diputados de AP el germen de "ese partido del que usted me habla" votaron 8 a favor, 5 en contra y 3 se abstuvieron. Sin embargo, ahora son los más constitucionalistas de #España.
— Virginia Olmedo #ImprovisandoSeParanPandemias (@virginiaolmedo) September 10, 2020
DIVORCIO > votaron en contra > lo usaron después.
ABORTO > votaron en contra > lo usaron después.
MATRIMONIO IGUALITARIO > votaron en contra > lo usaron después.
EUTANASIA > votaron en contra > por favor que siga la tradición
— Rafa G. ???????????? (@guerreroglin) September 10, 2020
