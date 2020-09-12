Diario Público
El periodista Isaías Lafuente, en un momento de reflexión en Twitter, quiso hacer una predicción sobre la ley de Eutanasia, debatida durante esta semana en el Congreso de los Diputados y a la que Vox y PP se oponen rotundamente.

Lafuente tiró de memoria para recoger algunas leyes que la derecha no quería bajo ningún concepto y que poco después acabó utilizando sin reparos.

Las reacciones al comentario han subrayado la idea de Lafuente, que critica el uso indiscriminado en leyes que, de ser por ellos, no serían legales.

